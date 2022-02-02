Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 2) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Aliza Wright. (Photo by Steve Legge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 Boys HoopsDanville 37, Stowe 26Montpelier 63, Lake Region 27Blue Mountain 71, Richford 38Lamoille 61, Lyndon 50White Mountains 40, Berlin 35Spaulding 58, Hazen 43Woodsville 62, Lisbon 23Girls HoopsSt. J 36, S. Burlington 26White Mountains 39, Berlin 30North Country 47, Vergennes 40GymnasticsSt. J at Milton, 6Boys HockeyHartford 8, Lyndon 3Girls HockeyChamplain Valley/Mt. Mansfield 4, Kingdom Blades 3Men’s Hoops More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Snowshoeing With A Big Dog Can Be Painful +4 Gatorade Lauds St. J Star Runner Evan Thornton-Sherman Lyndon 83, SUNY Cobleskill 79Women’s HoopsLyndon 83, SUNY Cobleskill 72——TOP PERFORMERSFreshman Connor Newcomb scored 16 points as Woodsville toppled Lisbon 63-23 to run its record to 11-0.Evan Dennis collected 20 points and seven rebounds while John Dennis added seven assists as Blue Mountain housed Richford 71-38 for its sixth straight win.Morgan Doolan had 14 points as White Mountains Regional downed Berlin 39-30.Sarah Tanner had 23 saves, including stuffing a penalty shot, and Reese Petit scored twice in the third period in a narrow 4-3 defeat at CVU/MMU.Avery Hazelton dropped in 19 points as road-warrior White Mountains, playing its fifth away game in 10 days, fought off rival Berlin 40-35 for its sixth straight win.Andrew Joncas netted 14 points to lead Danville to a 37-26 home win over Stowe.Hayden Wilkins (10) and Kaylee Weaver combined for 18 points as St. J knocked off South Burlington 36-26.——THURSDAY, FEB. 3Girls HoopsBlue Mountain at Hazen, 7Lyndon at Spaulding, 7Lamoille at Lake Region, 7Danville at Stowe, 7:30Profile at Moultonborough, 5Boys HoopsProfile at Moultonborough, 6:30 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags White Mountains Connor Newcomb Sport Berlin Andrew Joncas Danville Reese Petit Woodsville Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. You voted: Alex Giroux, Lyndon Hockey Brody LaBounty, White Mountains Basketball Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Basketball Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury Hockey Dino Boissonneault, Profile Alpine Skiing Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. You voted: Emma Stepniak, Lyndon Alpine Skiing Colleen Flinn, Danville Basketball Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball Lillian Fauteux, Lake Region Basketball Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing Vote View Results Back Latest News McKennie goal gets US going in frigid 3-0 win vs. Honduras US Navy appeals Hawaii order to drain military fuel tanks Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in S. Pacific found in US Ex-Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case Conservative party leader in Canada ousted by his lawmakers Parents of Missouri student sue fraternity over hazing Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl Harbaugh to stay at Michigan; Vikings target Rams' O'Connell Brother of late NFL star Junior Seau killed in car crash Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case Hanford begins 1st large-scale treatment of nuke tank wastes Court knocks judge, suggests he's in 'wrong line of work' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Ill Auriemma in locker room as No. 10 Huskies beat Creighton New Jersey man pleads guilty in Brady Super Bowl ring scam Remote Games: NBC announcers ready to call action from US Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious wait NBA Prospect Watch: UNC's Bacot a rebounding tour de force St. Johnsbury School Wins January Thaw 7/8 Boys Basketball Championship America East bans Stony Brook from conference tournaments Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic's COVID-19 test was valid Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 2) And Thursday Schedule Old school dismissed: Brady, "Big Ben" and the end of an era Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks Omar Minaya joins MLB as amateur scouting consultant Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games COVID knocks Meyers Taylor out of Olympic flagbearer duty Shuster to become 1st curler to carry US flag at Olympics 6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics Alpine skiing hill at Beijing Olympics is a new test for all Seattle faces New York for non-conference showdown Brooklyn takes on Sacramento, seeks to stop 5-game skid League loses its star, yet Brady's legacy lives on in NFL Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary's against Merrimack after 22-point game Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111 Vegas closes first half of season with 5-2 win over Buffalo No. 15 Providence holds off St John's 86-82 for 6th straight Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring Vikings interview Giants DC Graham for coach; Harbaugh next Islanders top Senators; Wahlstrom, Barzal, Sorokin score Kreider scores 2 PPG, Rangers beat league-best Panthers 5-2 Pastrnak scores twice, breaks tie as Bruins down Kraken 3-2 Loyer leads Davidson past Saint Bonaventure 81-76 Gaines scores 24 to lift Siena past Canisius 73-65 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Ricca, Redhawks Shoot Down Hilltoppers Hawkins leads Creighton to 59-55 upset of No. 17 UConn Virginia scores 37 in 2nd half to beat Boston College 67-55 Turner's transfer to Arsenal down to paperwork, Arena says NWSL Board of Governors approve new labor agreement Minor League Baseball to do outreach in Black communities Bills turn to Dorsey to be next offensive coordinator Latest transfer window shows MLS has rising global profile Some of Tom Brady's greatest moments in his 22-year career Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling UConn pays Ollie $11.1 million awarded by arbitrator Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles Column: PGA Tour at Pebble Beach with an eye on Saudi Arabia Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is transferring to USC Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule Reaction to Tom Brady announcing his retirement Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:56 Video play button Summer Street Fire 1 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10 2:51 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:51 2:59 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.