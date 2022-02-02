Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 2) And Thursday Schedule
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Danville 37, Stowe 26

Montpelier 63, Lake Region 27

Blue Mountain 71, Richford 38

Lamoille 61, Lyndon 50

White Mountains 40, Berlin 35

Spaulding 58, Hazen 43

Woodsville 62, Lisbon 23

Girls Hoops

St. J 36, S. Burlington 26

White Mountains 39, Berlin 30

North Country 47, Vergennes 40

Gymnastics

St. J at Milton, 6

Boys Hockey

Hartford 8, Lyndon 3

Girls Hockey

Champlain Valley/Mt. Mansfield 4, Kingdom Blades 3

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon 83, SUNY Cobleskill 79

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon 83, SUNY Cobleskill 72

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Connor Newcomb scored 16 points as Woodsville toppled Lisbon 63-23 to run its record to 11-0.

Evan Dennis collected 20 points and seven rebounds while John Dennis added seven assists as Blue Mountain housed Richford 71-38 for its sixth straight win.

Morgan Doolan had 14 points as White Mountains Regional downed Berlin 39-30.

Sarah Tanner had 23 saves, including stuffing a penalty shot, and Reese Petit scored twice in the third period in a narrow 4-3 defeat at CVU/MMU.

Avery Hazelton dropped in 19 points as road-warrior White Mountains, playing its fifth away game in 10 days, fought off rival Berlin 40-35 for its sixth straight win.

Andrew Joncas netted 14 points to lead Danville to a 37-26 home win over Stowe.

Hayden Wilkins (10) and Kaylee Weaver combined for 18 points as St. J knocked off South Burlington 36-26.

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Hazen, 7

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7

Lamoille at Lake Region, 7

Danville at Stowe, 7:30

Profile at Moultonborough, 5

Boys Hoops

Profile at Moultonborough, 6:30

