Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 1 North Country 61, No. 17 U-32 33
D-III First Round
No. 2 Hazen 81, No. 15 Winooski 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Country 56, Enosburg 41
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 6, St. J 2
Rutland 5, Lyndon 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades 4, Rice 1
ALPINE SKIING
N.H. Meet of Champions at Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain, 9:30
Lyndon at Jay Peak, 9:30
NORDIC SKIING
Vt. State Classic Championship at Craftsbury, all day
——
TOP PERFORMERS
St. Johnsbury’s Ruth Krebs recorded a second-place finish at the Division I girls nordic skiing freestyle state championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Hazen’s Amelia Circosta finished third in the D-II girls race.
Cora Nadeau notched 16 points and Sabine Brueck had 12 as top-ranked, unbeaten North Country coasted past No. 17 U-32, 61-33, in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Caitlyn Davison supplied 20 points, Tessa Luther dropped in 15 and No. 2 Hazen, winners of 19 straight, sprinted into the Division III quarterfinals with an 81-19 handling of No. 15 Winooski.
Cooper Brueck tallied 24 points for the second straight game to help North Country close out the regular season on a 13-game winning streak following a 56-41 win in Enosburg.
Ella Blaise scored twice while Isabela Butler and Isabel Gaudreau each netted one as the streaking Blades closed the regular season on a 12-game win streak by topping Rice 4-1.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 7
No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
St. J at Rice, 6:30
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7
Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. to Friday
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mt. Mansfield (11-10) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 Lyndon (12-9) at No. 1 North Country (21-0), 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 8 Danville (10-11) at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (13-6) at No. 1 Groveton (17-2), 7
No. 5 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 6
No. 7 Sunapee (13-6) at No. 2 Colebrook (16-3), 6
No. 14 Woodsville (10-9) at No. 6 Moultonborough (14-5), 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, all day
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 Oxbow (12-9) at No. 2 Hazen (19-1), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 7 Williamstown (13-7) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, all day
