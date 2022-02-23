Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 23) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III First Round
No. 3 Lake Region 43, No. 14 Stowe 17
D-IV First Round
No. 3 Blue Mountain 51, No. 14 Twinfield 9
BOYS HOCKEY
Hartford 8, St. J 0
Lyndon 4, Woodstock 4, OT
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 7, Kingdom Blades 0
BOYS HOOPS
Woodsville 73, Littleton 52
North Country 73, Mt. Abraham 52
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Alyssa Butler had 12 points leading a balanced attack as third-seeded, defending champion Lake Region began its title defense with a 43-17 rout of No. 14 Stowe in the opening round of the Division III girls hoops tournament.
Jordan Alley collected 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Karli Blood splashed three 3s and scored 11 as No. 3 Blue Mountains ran its win streak to seven while dusting No. 14 Twinfield 51-9 in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
Cooper Brueck had 22 points, Ian Applegate added 15, Austin Giroux netted 14 and Cayde Micknak dropped in 12 as North Country snapped Mt. Abraham’s 12-game win streak in a Lake Division showdown, winning 73-52.
Cam Tenney-Burt (22 points) and Elijah Flocke (19) led Woodsville’s second win in five days over Littleton, 73-52, and helped the Engineers to an undefeated 18-0 regular season and No. 1 seed in the Division IV tournament.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7
No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7
No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7
N.H. ALPINE SKIING
Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2
VT. ALPINE SKIING
Teams at Burke Mountain (slalom), 9:30
BOYS HOOPS
Rice at St. J, 6:30
Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30
Enosburg at North Country, 6:30
Winooski at Danville, 7
Hazen at Randolph, 7
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
GIRLS HOCKEY
Future Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2
Boys Hoops
Missisquoi at North Country, 12:30
Wrestling
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.