Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 8) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
Boys Basketball
St. J 64, Burlington 48
Lyndon 70, Williamstown 56
North Country 46, Milton 29
Thetford 62, Lake Region 28
Hazen 86, Peoples 31
Danville 50, BFA-Fairfax 44
Blue Mountain 88, Craftsbury 35
Woodsville 53, Profile 48
Groveton 53, Gorham 47
Colebrook 62, Pittsburg-Canaan 57
Littleton 47, Lisbon 29
Girls Basketball
Woodsville 38, Profile 31
Groveton 42, Gorham 21
Colebrook 42, Pittsburg-Canaan 30
Littleton 57, Lisbon 10
Boys Hockey
U-32 4, Lyndon 3
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Smuggs, 9
Snowboarding
Lake Region at Jay Peak, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
St. J’s Zach Alamuddin had two solid runs to place fifth overall in a giants slalom at Smuggler’s Notch, leading the Hilltoppers to a second-place team finish.
Lauryn Corrigan netted 16 points and Addison Hadlock added 14 as Littleton routed Lisbon 57-10.
Haley Rossitto (12) and Emma McKeage teamed up for 23 points while Sierra Riff had 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists and Ariana Lord finished with 12 rebounds in Colebrook’s 42-30 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Ben Wheelock turned in 16 points and eight boards while Kaden Cloutier produced eight rebounds and eight assists as Groveton ended a three-game slide, topping Gorham 53-47.
Brendan Moodie netted 21 points, Tyler Rivard supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Morrison dropped in 16 points and seven boards and Xavier Hill had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists as Hazen stuck it to Peoples 86-31.
Christian Young scored 13 points and Anthoni Guinard and Andrew Joncas each tallied a dozen points in Danville’s 50-44 comeback victory over BFA-Fairfax.
Evan Dennis poured in 30 points as Blue Mountain overpowered Craftsbury 88-35.
Rex Hauser canned four 3s and finished with 23 points as St. J snagged its second win over Burlington in three days, 61-44.
Jack Boudreault tallied 15 points and Landon Kingsbury added 15 as Woodsville fought off Profile 53-48.
Kolten Dowse pumped in 30 points, Kaiden Dowse had 13 and Keenan Hurlbert added 10 in Colebrook’s hard-fought 62-57 win against Pittsburg-Canaan.
Aspen Clermont stepped up with a season-high 16 points as Groveton doubled up Gorham, 42-21.
Paige Royer turned in 15 points to help Woodsville outlast Profile 38-31.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
Boys Basketball
White Mountains at Newfound, 6:30
Girls Basketball
St. J at CVU, 6:30
Lyndon at Montpelier, 7
Lake Region at Peoples, 7
Stowe at Hazen, 6
Twinfield at Danville, 7:30
Richford at Blue Mountain, 7
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at St. J, All Day
