Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 12) And Thursday Schedule

Jan 11, 2023

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 Boys BasketballNorth Country 49, Mt. Abraham 31Lake Region 54, U-32 50Thetford 47, Hazen 44Profile 77, Portsmouth Christian 37Girls BasketballSt. J 57, Brattleboro 22Danville 39, Twinfield 35Profile 47, Portsmouth Christian 38Boys HockeyHartford 10, St. J 0Lyndon 3, Missisquoi 3Girls HockeyWoodstock 5, Kingdom Blades 3WrestlingMt. Abraham at St. J, 5:30 Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Smuggs, 9Littleton, Profile at Sunapee, 10——TOP PERFORMERSProfile’s Makenna Price swept the giant slalom and slalom races, leading the Patriots to a team sweep at a high school meet at Mt. Sunapee.The St. J team of Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs won the boys 6k varsity race in a time of 18:52 at the Lamoille Classic Sprint Relay competition.SJA’s Edwin Stephenson and Zack Alamuddin took second and third in a boys slalom at Smugglers’ Notch.Maddie Koehler scored 15 points and Evie Burger scored seven of her 13 in the fourth as Profile handed Portsmouth Christian just its second loss of the season, 47-38.Josh Robie pumped in 28, Alex Leslie added 25 and Cayden Wakeham notched 14 in Profile’s 77-37 rout of Portsmouth Christian.Aidan Poginy netted 15 points in Lake Region’s 54-50 win against U-32.Hayden Wilkins pumped in 17 points to lead the charge as St. J rolled past Brattleboro 57-22.——THURSDAY, JAN. 12Girls BasketballSt. J at Essex, 7North Country at Mt. Abraham, 7Lyndon at Randolph, 7Montpelier at Lake Region, 7 More from this section +44 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Dennis, Bucks Power Past Bears Lyndon Women Rally For NAC Win Over Farmington H.S. H.S. Basketball Area Scoring Leaders: Through Jan. 9 