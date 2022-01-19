Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 19) And Thursday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Boys Hockey

Woodstock 4, St. J 0

Lyndon 4, U-32 1

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at BCHS, canceled

Boys Hoops

Groveton 72, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. to Feb. 7

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain 71, Twinfield 18

Pittsburg-Canaan 36, Groveton 35

Littleton 35, Woodsville 25

Danville 55, Hartford 42

Hazen 52, Richford 27

Wrestling

White Mountains at Newport, 6

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Dussault property (classic), 2

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Laci Potter nailed three 3s and finished with a game-high 17 points as Danville knocked off host Hartford 55-42.

Kaden Cloutier collected 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Groveton rolled past Pittsburg-Canaan 72-33 for its fourth straight win.

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

Girls Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30

Boys Hoops

Danville at Craftsbury, 6:30

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7

Gymnastics

South Burlington at St. Johnsbury, canceled

