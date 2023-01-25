Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 25) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon sinks visiting Lake Region 68-43 in a Vermont high school basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25 Boys BasketballProfile 78, Lin-Wood 42Montpelier at Lyndon, ppd. TBDRandolph at Lake Region, ppd. to Feb. 25Thetford at Hazen, ppd. to Feb. 13Danville at Twinfield, ppd. to Feb. 11Groveton at Woodsville, ppd. TBDGirls BasketballProfile 40, Lin-Wood 28Groveton at Woodsville, ppd. TBDBoys HockeyMiddlebury at St. J, ppd. to Feb. 13Lyndon at Brattleboro, ppd. TBDWrestlingSt. J at Essex, canceledNordic Skiing St. J at Craftsbury Skate, All DayProfile at Whitaker Woods, 12:30——TOP PERFORMERSAlex Leslie pumped in 33 points and Josh Robie canned seven three-pointers as part of his 30 points to lead Profile past Lin-Wood 78-42.Mya Brown netted a season-high 16 points to pace Profile in a 40-28 victory over Lin-Wood.——THURSDAY, JAN. 26Boys BasketballMoultonborough at Lisbon, 6:30Girls BasketballSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 6:30Lake Region at Harwood, 7Williamstown at Hazen, 7:30Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 7Northfield at Blue Mountain, 7Moultonborough at Lisbon, 5SnowboardingLake Region at Sugarbush, 1 More from this section +32 Monday H.S. Monday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Rally Past Comets; Falcons Cruise In Lyndon; Winooski Escapes Danville
Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Furious Hilltopper Rally Falls Short In Loss To Unbeaten Rice Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 16-22
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.
Delaney Whiting, Groveton Basketball
Jaylin Bennett, White Mountains Basketball
Ximena Mayorga Santana, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics
Maya Auger, North Country Basketball
Molly Smith, Lyndon Basketball

Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 16-22
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball
Julian Thrailkill, Lyndon Basketball
Anthoni Guinard, Danville Basketball
Charlie Krebs, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing
Dre Akines, Littleton Basketball 