Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 27) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hockey
Lyndon 7, St. J 1

Girls Hockey
Essex 5, Kingdom Blades 1

Boys Hoops
Montpelier 86, Lyndon 23
Twinfield at Danville, 7:30
Hazen at Thetford, 7
Profile 57, Lin-Wood 46
White Mountains 37, Groveton 32
Moultonborough at Woodsville, ppd. TBD
Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops
Lin-Wood 29, Profile 27
Moultonborough at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Wrestling
White Mountains at Plymouth, 6

Nordic Skiing
White Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20

Women's Hoops

Castleton 57, Lyndon 37

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Avery Woodburn and Brody LaBounty each had 13 points as White Mountains earned a season sweep of Groveton, 37-32.

Alex Leslie dropped 32 points and Josh Robie netted 20 to power Profile's 57-46 win over Lin-Wood.

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Boys Hoops
Gorham at Lisbon, 6:30
White Mountain at Inter-Lakes, 6

Girls Hoops
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 7
Blue Mountain at Northfield, 7
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 7:30
Hazen at Williamstown, 7
Gorham at Lisbon, 5
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 5:45

Alpine Skiing
St. J at Bolton Valley (GS), 10
LI at Smuggler's Notch, 9

Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at North Country, 2:30 (skate sprint relay) 