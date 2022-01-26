Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 27) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

White Mountains knocks off rival Littleton 35-34 in a girls hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hockey

Lyndon 7, St. J 1

Girls Hockey

Essex 5, Kingdom Blades 1

Boys Hoops

Montpelier 86, Lyndon 23

Twinfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Thetford, 7

Profile 57, Lin-Wood 46

White Mountains 37, Groveton 32

Moultonborough at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Lin-Wood 29, Profile 27

Moultonborough at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Wrestling

White Mountains at Plymouth, 6

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20

Women’s Hoops

Castleton 57, Lyndon 37

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Avery Woodburn and Brody LaBounty each had 13 points as White Mountains earned a season sweep of Groveton, 37-32.

Alex Leslie dropped 32 points and Josh Robie netted 20 to power Profile’s 57-46 win over Lin-Wood.

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Boys Hoops

Gorham at Lisbon, 6:30

White Mountain at Inter-Lakes, 6

Girls Hoops

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 7

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 7

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Williamstown, 7

Gorham at Lisbon, 5

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 5:45

Alpine Skiing

St. J at Bolton Valley (GS), 10

LI at Smuggler’s Notch, 9

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at North Country, 2:30 (skate sprint relay)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.