Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 4) and Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 Boys BasketballColebrook 62, Gorham 60Profile 102, Lisbon 15Harwood at Lyndon, ppd. to Feb. 13St. Johnsbury at Burlington (at St. Michael's College), ppd. TBDLamoille at Lake Region, ppd. TBD TBDGirls BasketballNorth Country 56, Missisquoi 28Blue Mountain 52, Danville 24Colebrook 43, Gorham 28Profile 42, Lisbon 18Winooski at Hazen, ppd. TBDUnified BasketballPlymouth at White Mountains, 3Boys HockeySt. J at Missisquoi,ppd. TBDGirls Hockey Stowe at Kingdom Blades, ppd. TBDAlpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Smuggs, canceled——TOP PERFORMERSMorgan Presby, Mya Brown and Maddie Koehler each scored eight points in Profile’s 42-18 win over Lisbon.Emma McKeage netted 20 points has Colebrook won its fifth straight game, 43-28, over Gorham.Sabine Brueck notched a game-high 16 points while Mya Auger (11) and Cora Nadeau (10) also hit double digits as North Country handled Missisquoi 56-28.Jordan Alley delivered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double and Felicity Sulham added 14 points of her own while grabbing six boards to help Blue Mountain beat Danville 52-24.——THURSDAY, JAN. 5Boys BasketballSt. J at Burlington, 6:30Girls BasketballHarwood at Lyndon, 6:30Lake Region at U-32, 7GymnasticsMontpelier, Burlington, Colchester at St. J, 7Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury Classic, 9 More from this section +51 PHOTOS: Blades Skate Past T-Birds At FCA +10 Monday H.S. Roundup: Blades Carve Up Thunderbirds +28 Tuesday H.S. Tags Johnsbury Basketball Sport Skiing Maddie Koehler Mya Brown Morgan Presby Lisbon Emma Mckeage Kevin Doyon 