Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 5) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
Boys Hockey
St. J at Milton, 7:15
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Profile 60, Lisbon 37
Girls Hoops
Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30
North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30
Hazen 36, Winooski 28
Profile 44, Lisbon 34
Wrestling
CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Alexis Christensen tallied 16 points to pace Hazen to a 36-28 win over Winooski.
Mya Brown delivered 20 points as Profile knocked off Lisbon 44-34.
Josh Robie hit six 3s and finished with a game-high 22 points as Profile toppled Lisbon 60-37
——
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
Boys Hoops
Burlington at St. J, 6:30
Danville at Northfield, 7
Girls Hoops
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
U-32 at Lake Region, 7
Kearsarge at White Mountains, 6:30
Alpine Skiing
St. J, LI at Smuggs, canceled (snow conditions)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.