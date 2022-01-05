Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 5) And Thursday Schedule
White Mountains rallies to beat Littleton 56-46 in a hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Avery Hazelton scored 34 points in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Boys Hockey

St. J at Milton, 7:15

Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Profile 60, Lisbon 37

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30

North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30

Hazen 36, Winooski 28

Profile 44, Lisbon 34

Wrestling

CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Alexis Christensen tallied 16 points to pace Hazen to a 36-28 win over Winooski.

Mya Brown delivered 20 points as Profile knocked off Lisbon 44-34.

Josh Robie hit six 3s and finished with a game-high 22 points as Profile toppled Lisbon 60-37

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Boys Hoops

Burlington at St. J, 6:30

Danville at Northfield, 7

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

U-32 at Lake Region, 7

Kearsarge at White Mountains, 6:30

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Smuggs, canceled (snow conditions)

