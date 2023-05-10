Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 10) And Thursday Schedule

Benj Atkins and his teammates have a dance party at halftime of No. 8 Lyndon Institute's 56-46 win over No. 9 Mt. Mansfield in a Vermont high school Unified basketball first-round playoff game at Alumni Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Vikings advance to face No. 1 Burlington on Friday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Unified Basketball
First Round
No. 8 LI 56, No. 9 Mt. Mansfield 46
Baseball
Littleton 8, Woodsville 7
Lin-Wood 14, Profile 2
Colebrook 19, Pittsburg-Canaan 2
Groveton at Gorham, 3
Softball
Profile 14, Lin-Wood 8
Pittsburg-Canaan 7, Colebrook 1
Woodsville 20-14, Littleton 2-2
Groveton at Gorham, 3
Track & Field
Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
Spaulding 9, SJA 6
Girls Lacrosse
Woodstock 13, LI 0
Boys Tennis
Harwood 7, NCU 0
Profile 5, White Mountains 4
Girls Tennis
NCU 4, Harwood 3
White Mountains 9, Profile 0
Littleton 8, Moultonborough 1
TOP PERFORMERS
Cam Cook and Kyle Fuentes both smacked homers as Littleton clawed its way back to overcome Woodsville 8-7.
Dory Roy (3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs, four steals) and Jane Roy (two runs, three RBIs) each hit home runs to power Woodsville to a 20-2 win over Littleton in the first half of a doubleheader. Mackenzie Griswold went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs then struck out 10 over five innings of scoreless softball to help Woodsville to a 14-2 victory in the second game.
