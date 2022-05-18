Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 18) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
Champlain Valley 3, St. J 0
White Mountains 2, Inter-Lakes 1
North Country 22, Lamoille 6
Littleton 15, Profile 1
Woodsville 10, Groveton 3
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Softball
St. J 6, Champlain Valley 0
Profile 14, Littleton 7
Woodsville 12, Groveton 0
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Montpelier 10, St. J 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 16, Colchester 3
Boys Tennis
Littleton 5, Profile 4
White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains 8, Moultonborough 1
Plymouth 6, Profile 5
Champlain Valley 5, St. J 2
Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Burlington, 4
Track & Field
Dirt Track Classic at Spaulding
Team Scores
Girls: Lyndon 186; Northfield 80; Hazen 64.5; Winooski 42; Danville 18; Spaulding 16.5.
Boys: Northfield 172.5; Spaulding 135; Lyndon 115.5; Winooski 42.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Delaney Rankin baffled Champlain Valley with a one-hitter with no walks and 15 strikeouts as St. Johnsbury earned a 6-0 Metro Division win. Lillian Kittredge was 2-for-2 with a home run, double and RBI in the win.
Victoria Young claimed wins in shot put and discus and was second in javelin while teammate Jamie Fenoff won pole vault, long jump, was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 100 meters to the lead the Viking girls to a team win in the five-team Dirt Track Classic at Spaulding High School.
Mackenzie Kingsbury twirled a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts while Leah Krull went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI in undefeated Woodsville’s 12-0 win over Groveton.
Morgan Presby spun a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks and added two RBI at the plate while Kaia Knight (two RBI) and Mya Brown (2-for-3, four RBI) keyed the offense in Profile’s 14-7 victory over Littleton.
Joe LeBlanc and Brandon Baker had three hits each as North Country picked up its second straight win, 22-7 over Lamoille.
Maggie Zschau pumped in four goals while Keating Maurer and Ellie Rice each had three in St. J’s 16-3 thumping of Colchester in girls lacrosse.
Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes won discus, shot put and javelin in the four-team Dirt Track Classic at Spaulding High School.
Gerhig Beck notched three goals and assist, Kaelen Glentz Brush added a goal and four assists and Charlie Vaal collected two goals and two assists as St. J Ultimate nipped Burlington 11-10 in overtime.
——
THURSDAY, MAY 19
Baseball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4:30
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
Spaulding at North Country, 4:30
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Hazen at Harwood, 4:30
Softball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4:30
Spaulding at Lyndon, 4:30
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
North Country at Colchester, 4:30
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4
Boys Tennis
St. J at Burlington, 3:30
Girls Tennis
Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Track & Field
St. J at Essex freshman meet, all day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.