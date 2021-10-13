Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 13) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
Girls Soccer
St. J 2, BFA-St. Albans 0
Randolph 3, Lyndon 0
Twinfield 2, Danville 1, OT
Stowe 4, Lake Region 1
Craftsbury 3, Hazen 1
White Mountains 2, Bishop Brady 2
Woodsville 5, Lisbon 3
North Country 0, Montpelier 0, 2OT
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 3, Lisbon 0
Hazen at Stowe, 4
Field Hockey
Mascoma 2, White Mountains 0
Littleton 6, Franklin 0
Girls Volleyball
Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 2
BFA-St. Albans at Lyndon, 4:30
Women’s Soccer
Mitchell 2, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophia Shippee notched a pair of goals as St. J ended a three-game slide with a 2-0 win at BFA-St. Albans.
Senior Leah Krull had three goals, all in the second half, and an assist in Woodsville’s 5-3 victory over Lisbon.
Nathaniel Chumbes’ two second-half goals helped Woodsville to its fifth straight win, 3-0 over Lisbon.
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Boys Golf
Vt. State Championship at Manchester CC
Field Hockey
Stowe at St. J, 4
Spaulding at Lyndon, 4
Boys Soccer
Lyndon at Peoples, 4
Moultonborough at Littleton, 4
Girls Soccer
Moultonborough at Littleton, 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
