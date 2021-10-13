Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 13) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon’s Evan Sanborn tips the ball past an Essex defender during a boys volleyball match with Essex at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Girls Soccer

St. J 2, BFA-St. Albans 0

Randolph 3, Lyndon 0

Twinfield 2, Danville 1, OT

Stowe 4, Lake Region 1

Craftsbury 3, Hazen 1

White Mountains 2, Bishop Brady 2

Woodsville 5, Lisbon 3

North Country 0, Montpelier 0, 2OT

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4

Boys Soccer

Woodsville 3, Lisbon 0

Hazen at Stowe, 4

Field Hockey

Mascoma 2, White Mountains 0

Littleton 6, Franklin 0

Girls Volleyball

Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 2

BFA-St. Albans at Lyndon, 4:30

Women’s Soccer

Mitchell 2, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sophia Shippee notched a pair of goals as St. J ended a three-game slide with a 2-0 win at BFA-St. Albans.

Senior Leah Krull had three goals, all in the second half, and an assist in Woodsville’s 5-3 victory over Lisbon.

Nathaniel Chumbes’ two second-half goals helped Woodsville to its fifth straight win, 3-0 over Lisbon.

——

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Boys Golf

Vt. State Championship at Manchester CC

Field Hockey

Stowe at St. J, 4

Spaulding at Lyndon, 4

Boys Soccer

Lyndon at Peoples, 4

Moultonborough at Littleton, 4

Girls Soccer

Moultonborough at Littleton, 4

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.