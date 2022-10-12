Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 13) And Thursday Schedule

Blue Mountain’s Kyra Nelson and Hazen’s Maverick Murphy battle for possession during a Vermont Division IV girls soccer game at Hudson Field in Hardwick. Hazen’s Gabby Stanciu follows the play. The Bucks won 6-1. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
Girls Soccer
St. J 1, BFA-St. Albans 0
North Country 2, Montpelier 0
Stowe 3, Lake Region 2 (2OT)
Hazen 4, Craftsbury 1
Blue Mountain 6, Oxbow 0
White Mountains 1, Inter-Lakes 1 (2OT)
Danville 5, Twinfield 0
Randolph at Lyndon, 4
Boys Soccer
Stowe 5, Hazen 0
Winnisquam 3, White Mountains 2
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Mid Vermont, 4:30
Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Lilli Klark pumped in a hat trick, two coming unassisted directly off corner kicks, while Lilah Hall added a goal and an assist in Danville’s 5-0 win over Twinfield/Cabot.
Tara St. Cyr registered 25 saves as visiting White Mountains battled to a hard-fought 1-all draw with Inter-Lakes.
Jordan Alley had four goals and Kyra Nelson added two with an assist in Blue Mountain’s 6-0 victory over Oxbow.
Cora Nadeau (22-yard free kicks) and Star Poulin provided the offense and Maya Auger came away with a shutout in net as North Country knocked off previously unbeaten Montpelier 2-0 in a matchup of the top two teams in Division II.
Lily Garey-Wright deposited a feed from Eihlis Murphy with 22 minutes to play and St. J avenged an earlier loss to BFA-St. Albans with a 1-0 vicotry.
