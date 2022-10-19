Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 19) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton and host Woodsville finish in a 1-1 draw in the rain in a battle of two of the top-three ranked teams in Division IV on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Girls SoccerLittleton 2, Lisbon 1Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Colebrook 2Gorham 3, Groveton 0Woodsville at Sunapee, 4Boys SoccerSt. J 1, Burlington 0North Country 1, Spaulding 0Harwood 12, Lyndon 0Thetford 1, Lake Region 0Peoples 1, Hazen 0Winooski 7, Danville 0BFA-Fairfax 2, Blue Mountain 0Littleton 2, Lisbon 0Colebrook 4, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Gorham 7, Groveton 1Woodsville 0, Sunapee 0 (2OT)Girls VolleyballBurlington 3, St. Johnsbury 2 (22-25, 10-25, 25-13, 25-19, 15-7)Lyndon 3, Montpelier 1 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21) Field HockeyU-32 4, St. J 0Montpelier 3, Lyndon 1Harwood 2, North Country 0Cross CountryWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Women’s VolleyballElms 3, Lyndon 0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-9)——TOP PERFORMERSGerardo Fernandez tallied in the 50th minute off a feed from Crane Davis and St. Johnsbury claimed a 1-0 win over Burlington.Gavin Rondeau provided the game-winner, Brady Blake assisted and Camrin Gustin (five saves) picked up his sixth shutout of the season as North Country earned a tough 1-0 road win against Spaulding.——THURSDAY, OCT. 20Girls SoccerLyndon at North Country, canceled (LI forfeit)Boys Cross CountryHome Meet at White Mountains, 4Girls VolleyballSouth Burlington at St. J, 6Field HockeyNorth Country at St. J, 4 More from this section Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Kids And Adults Enjoy The Tucker Mountain Gnomes +42 Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton, Woodsville Forge Draw In Rain Danville 5/6 Girls Reign At Haverhill Soccer Fest Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnsbury Volleyball Sport Soccer Cross Country Burlington Country Meet Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 10-16. You voted: Cora Nadeau, North Country Soccer/Golf Grace Martin, Lyndon Volleyball Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Soccer Emily Kostruba, St. Johnsbury Soccer Lilli Klark, Danville Soccer Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16. You voted: Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury Football Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf RJ Kittredge, Lyndon Football Eli Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Carson Eames, St. Johnsbury XC Vote View Results Back Latest News LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar AP News Summary at 10:27 p.m. EDT 2 students stabbed at Marshall High School in Los Angeles Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists' Nevada county defends vote hand-count after ACLU lawsuit Woman charged with benefits scam using Scott Peterson's name Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips 1 killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102 Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108 Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3 Raptors overcome Mitchell's 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105 DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108 Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107 New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108 Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies 49ers get key players back at practice before game vs Chiefs Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1 Rodríguez among Mariners players facing injury recovery MATCHDAY: Leeds visits Leicester; Barcelona hosts Villarreal Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023 Chargers' Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers' slump Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program Giants' Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs DeSean Jackson hopes to bring 'spark' after joining Ravens United manager Ten Hag to 'deal with' Ronaldo for early exit No. 7 Cardinals, Hokies' Kitley top ACC preseason picks Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up Jets' Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 18) Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match Philadelphia's Blake, Glesnes earn MLS year-end awards Ronaldo not needed as Man United shows promise in EPL win Fernandes seals 2-0 Manchester United win against Tottenham MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema scores as Madrid beats Elche 3-0 Earl Grant's Year 2 at Boston College a chance to build Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies Maryland hoping Willard can return program to glory Chelsea draws 0-0 at Brentford, still unbeaten under Potter Southampton ends winless run with 1-0 victory at Bournemouth Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 18) SEC Ambitions: Kentucky, others judged by March success Tom Izzo's unranked Michigan State team faces tough tests Almiron's curler earns Newcastle 1-0 win over Everton No. 25 Tulane offers a lesson in dramatic 1-year turnarounds Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them Núñez scores again as Liverpool beats West Ham 1-0 in EPL Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.