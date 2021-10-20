Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 20) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
Boys Soccer
Harwood 4, Lyndon 0
Winooski 9, Danville 1
Thetford 4, Lake Region 0
BFA-Fairfax 8, Blue Mountain 0
North Country 6, Spaulding 1
Peoples 2, Hazen 1
White Mountains 2, Inter-Lakes 0
Woodsville 10, Franklin 0
St. J 0, Burlington 0, 2OT
Profile at Groveton, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile 5, Groveton 0
Colchester 2, St. J 0
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Burlington 0
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30
Field Hockey
Lyndon 3, Montpelier 1
U-32 1, St. Johnsbury 0
Coed XC
Hazen home meet, 4:30
Women’s Soccer
NEC 1, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Madison McLaren tallied her second straight hat trick, goals 21, 22 and 23 on the year, as Profile topped Groveton 5-0 to finish the regular season 15-1.
Alex Giroux had two goals and an assist, while Cooper Brueck and Ryder Richardson had a goal and assist to push North Country past Spaulding 6-1.
Brody LaBounty scored twice on feeds from Kegan Nelson as White Mountains pulled out a 2-0 win over Inter-Lakes.
Ella Buckingham had a pair of scores to lift Lyndon to a 3-1 field hockey win over Montpelier.
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
N.H. Field Hockey
D-III First Round
No. 11 Littleton (3-10-1) at No. 6 Bishop Brady (11-4), 3
Boys Volleyball
S. Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30
Coed XC
Lyndon at Lake Region Relays, 4
