Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 7 St. Johnsbury 4, No. 10 Brattleboro 1
D-II First Round
No. 6 North Country 4, No. 11 Spaulding 0
No. 5 U-32 5, No. 12 Lake Region 0
D-III First Round
No. 7 BFA-Fairfax 2, No. 10 Hazen 1
D-IV First Round
No. 2 Winooski 7, No. 15 Blue Mountain 0
No. 7 Richford 5, No. 10 Danville 0
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 6 Arlington 5, No. 11 Hazen 0
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 2 Gorham 4, No. 15 Groveton 1
No. 6 Woodsville 0, No. 11 Newmarket 0 (Engineers win shootout, 3-1)
No. 9 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 8 Sunapee (10-3-3), ppd. to Thursday at 4 p.m.
No. 10 Portsmouth Christian (8-8) at No. 7 Littleton (11-4-1), ppd. to Thursday at 3
No. 14 Hinsdale (6-10) at No. 3 Profile (14-2), ppd. to Thursday at 3
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jorge Trade and Gerardo Fernandez tallied a goal and an assist each while Nick Reed and Aidan Brody also chipped in goals as St. J advanced to the Division I quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory over Brattleboro.
Goaltender Camrin Gustin (made eight saves and added an assist in recording his 10th shutout of the year while Cooper Brueck delivered two assists in North Country’s 4-0 win over Spaulding.
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
VT. FOOTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2), 7 p.m.
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 8 North Country (4-9-1) at No. 1 Montpelier (10-4), 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Harwood (5-9) at No. 3 Lyndon (8-6), 3:30 p.m.
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 10 Portsmouth Christian (8-8) at No. 7 Littleton (11-4-1), 3 p.m.
No. 14 Hinsdale (6-10) at No. 3 Profile (14-2), 3 p.m.
No. 9 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 8 Sunapee (10-3-3), 4 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FOOTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 Milton (8-6-1) at No. 2 North Country (12-2-1), 3 p.m.
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 10 Lake Region (6-7-2) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (14-1), 3 p.m.
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Danville (7-7-1) at No. 1 Leland and Gray (13-0-1), 3 p.m.
No. 6 Arlington (11-4) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (11-4), 3 p.m.
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 5 Woodsville (14-2-1) at No. 4 Profile (14-2-1), 3 p.m.
No. 7 Portsmouth Christian (12-5) at No. 2 Littleton (13-1-2), 3 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
VT. CROSS COUNTRY
Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 11 a.m.
N.H. D-III State Championship at Derryfield Park, 1 p.m.
VT. FOOTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m.
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (11-3), 2 p.m.
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 North Country (9-4-2) at No. 3 Harwood (13-2), 11 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-7) at No. 1 Essex (14-0), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NAC Championship, 11
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Colebrook-Sunapee winner at No. 1 Concord Christian (15-0-1), 2 p.m.
Portsmouth Christian-Littleton winner at No. 2 Gorham (15-1-1), 2 p.m.
No. 6 Woodsville (13-3-1) vs. Hinsdale-Profile winner, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.