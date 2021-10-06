Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 6) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Boys Soccer
S. Burlington 4, St. J 2
Stowe 5, Lyndon 0
Peoples 1, Lake Region 0
North Country 7, Lamoille 0
Lisbon 6, Groveton 3
Blue Mountain 7, Oxbow 0
Northfield/Williamstown at Hazen, 4
Girls Soccer
White Mountains 0, Trinity 0
Lisbon 2, Groveton 1
Field Hockey
St. J 3, Missisquoi 0
Spaulding 4, North Country 1
Milton at Lyndon, ppd. to Oct. 16
Boys Golf
Vermont D-I qualifier at Stowe
Vermont D-II qualifier at Champlain
Girls Volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, St. J 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-14)
Coed XC
LI, Lake Region, Hazen at Craftsbury, 4
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon 2, Johnson 0
Women’s Volleyball
Johnson 3, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
The co-medalist at the Division I state golf qualifier in the morning at Stowe with a 74, North Country senior Austin Giroux turned in a hat trick on the pitch in the afternoon as the Falcons silenced Lamoille 7-0.
Dylan Colby netted three goals and added an assist and Isley Rose collected a goal and two assists in Lisbon’s 6-3 win at Groveton.
Kendal Clark netted a penalty kick with a minute to play to lift Lisbon to a 2-1 win over Groveton.
Liv Eberherdt, Kyara Rutledge and Taylor Farnsworth all tallied in St. J’s 3-0 field hockey win at Missisquoi.
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Girls Golf
Vt. State Championship at Dorset Field Club
Boys Soccer
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Moultonborough at Profile, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Moultonborough at Profile, 4
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Field Hockey
Gilford at White Mountains, 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
