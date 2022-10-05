Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 6) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 Girls SoccerRandolph 9, Lyndon 1Littleton 1, Lin-Wood 0 (2OT)Boys SoccerSouth Burlington 2, St. J 1Littleton 4, Lin-Wood 2White Mountains at Winnisquam, ppd. TBDGirls VolleyballLyndon 3, Enosburg 2 (26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13)Women’s VolleyballJohnson at Lyndon, ppd.——TOP PERFORMERSJoelvy Perez scored twice as Littleton beat Lin-Wood 4-2 for the second time in eight days.Kierra Charest drove home the game-winner with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift Littleton 1-0 over Lin-Wood.Grace Martin have five aces, 12 kills, nine digs and nine assists to lead Lyndon past Enosburg in a five-set volleyball thriller.——THURSDAY, OCT. 6 Girls SoccerNorth Country at Harwood, 4Gorham at Profile, 4Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4Groveton at Lisbon, 4Boys SoccerStowe at Lyndon, 4North Country at Lamoille, 4Peoples at Lake Region, 4Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30Gorham at Profile, 4Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4Groveton at Lisbon, 4Field HockeyWinnisquam at White Mountains, 4Boys GolfSt. J at Ralph Myhre CC (D-I Qualifier), all dayLyndon, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen at Neshobe (D-II Qualifier), TBDGirls GolfLyndon, Lake Region at Neshobe (D-II Qualifier), TBD More from this section +49 Monday H.S. Roundup: Hiltoppers Ace Vikings Thursday Local Scores (Oct. 6) And Friday Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 6) And Thursday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lyndon Soccer Lin Volleyball Sport Littleton Grace Martin Ace Michael Beniash Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 26-Oct. 2 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. You voted: Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury Football Gavin Lewis, Littleton Golf Cody Trudeau, Hazen Soccer Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury XC Pierson Freligh, Profile Soccer Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 26-Oct. 2 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. You voted: Paige Currier, Lake Region Soccer Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury Field Hockey Kayla Graves, North Country Field Hockey Juliann Bromley, Littleton Soccer Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News ‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65 AP News Summary at 7:14 p.m. EDT Men charged with defrauding Florida school shooter's brother Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion Last-place A's miss the playoffs for a second straight year Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert Angels' winter more uncertain than usual with possible sale Cross country coaches on leave after sex assault allegations Wembanyama's 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win AP interview: Brazil coach Tite will stick to attack at WCup Manoah, Blue Jays vs Castillo, Mariners in playoff opener No. 8 Tennessee, No. 25 LSU geared up for Death Valley clash Re-signing Bogaerts, Devers the key for last-place Red Sox North Country Looks To Rebound Following First Loss D-backs aren't good yet, but trending in that direction Chiefs could miss Harrison Butker for fourth straight game Marlins face uncertainty after disappointing season After 7 surgeries, Giants' Gates eager to prove himself Iowa visits Illinois in battle of Big Ten West contenders Reds look for bright spots after frustrating 100-loss season MATCHDAY: Lyon coach under pressure, Osasuna hosts Valencia Twins brace for Correa opt-out after late-season tumble William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points Giants sit out postseason a year after winning 107 games MLB injured list use drops 13% this year, lost days down 4% QB Pickett dismisses Steelers being underdogs against Bills Nationals face plenty of uncertainty after 107-loss season Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons Rockies turn in 4th straight losing year after losing Bryant Jesse Owens friend Luz Long's silver medal up for auction Ahead of schedule, Orioles returned to contention in 2022 Half of MLB video review challenges led to overturned calls Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course Eagles put undefeated record on line against Cardinals Falcons release starting DT Anthony Rush in surprise move Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame looking for crucial win in Las Vegas Justin Fields, mired Bears offense looking for positives Malika Andrews to host ESPN 'NBA Countdown' shows Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season MLB average game time drops 6 minutes ahead of pitch clock Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to reach Astana quarters Rangers still not winning after 1st year with Seager, Semien Hertha Berlin investor Lars Windhorst wants his money back Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts Ferocious Cowboys defense next challenge for reeling Rams MLB velocity, shifts set records; average lowest since 1968 France hoping Embiid will join team for 2024 Paris Olympics Rams' struggling offense faces Cowboys' dominant defense Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.