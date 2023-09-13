Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 13) And Thursday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sept. 18
Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0
Gorham 2, Profile 0
Girls Soccer
Stowe 2, North Country 1
Lake Region 4, Peoples 0
Burke Mountain Academy 3, Lyndon 2
Richford 6, Danville 1
Hazen 3, Blue Mountain 2
Profile 3, Gorham 1
Woodsville 3, Lin-Wood 2
Field Hockey
Lyndon 3, St. J 2, OT
North Country 0, Harwood 0, OT
Mascoma Valley 3, White Mountains 0
Golf
St. J Boys at Kwiniaska GC, 4
Lake Region Home Match, 3:30
Lyndon at North Country, 3:30
Hazen Home Match, 3:30
Cross Country
Boys: St. J 15, Lyndon 50
Girls: St. J 15, Lyndon 48
Women’s Tennis
Plymouth State 9, VTSU-Lyndon 0
Women’s Soccer
VTSU-Randolph at VTSU-Lyndon, ppd. TBD
TOP PERFORMERS
Adrienne Birtcher scored on a feed from Molly Smith (two assists) in overtime and host Lyndon scored a 3-2 field hockey win over rival St. Johnsbury.
Brooklyn Hinton scored twice while Madison Bowman and Avery Hansen each had a goal and an assist as Lake Region blanked Peoples 4-0.
Autumn Dailey sent home the game-winner as Hazen stormed back in the second half to take down Blue Mountain 3-2.
Katie Houston supplied the game-winner with 11 minutes to go as Woodsville remained unbeaten with a 3-2 victory over Lin-Wood.
Natalie Brantley and Katy McPhaul each tallied as Profile topped Gorham 3-1.
Coby Youngman netted four goals and an assist, Conner Newcomb had a hat trick and Ben Taylor tallied two goals and three assists during Woodsville’s 10-0 thumping of Lin-Wood.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman finished in 17:53 to secure the individual boys victory while Ruth Krebs took home the top girls spot with a 22:26 result as both the St. Johnsbury boys and girls claimed victory at their home meet against Lyndon.
