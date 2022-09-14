Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 14) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Girls Soccer
Spaulding 3, North Country 2
Lake Region 2, Randolph 2
Blue Mountain 5, Oxbow 1
Littleton 2, Colebrook 1
Woodsville 12, Lisbon 1
Lyndon at Montpelier, ppd. TBD
Boys Soccer
Littleton 6, Colebrook 0
Oxbow 1, Danville 0
Craftsbury 2, Blue Mountain 1
Woodsville 5, Lisbon 0
Lake Region 3, Lamoille 0
White Mountains 3, Newfound 1
Cross Country
Boys: St. J 15, Lamoille 59, Lake Region 70, Lyndon 114
Girls: St. J 17, Lamoille 51, Lyndon 69
Field Hockey
White Mountains 3, Mascoma 3
Boys Golf
St. J at Ralph Myhre CC, ppd. TBD
Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at St. J CC, 3:30
Girls Golf
Lyndon, Lake Region at St. J CC, 3:30
Co-Ed Golf
At Canterbury Woods
Medalist: Josiah Hakala, Mascenic 32
Team: Mascenic 75, Concord Christian 60, Littleton 54
White Mountains at Conant, 4
Woodsville at Monadnock, 4
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon 2, Vermont Tech 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Carson Eames and Bennett Crance won their respective races as both the St. J boys and girls claimed victories at a home cross country meet.
Rob Southworth scored twice in the second half, guiding White Mountains to its first win of the year.
Nathaniel Chumbes had a first-half hat trick and Landon Kingsbury scored twice as Woodsville routed Lisbon.
Jordan Alley’s torrid start to the season continued as she scored her second hat trick in as many games and Maya Christie added a pair as Blue Mountain rolled to another comfortable win.
Five goals from Paige Smith powered Woodsville’s high-powered offensive display as its slammed visiting Lisbon 12-0.
Lauryn Corrigan and Julianne Bromley tallied as Littleton picked up a 2-1 win at Colebrook.
Abbie McCusker’s goal with 35 seconds left helped White Mountains escape with 3-3 field hockey draw with Mascoma.
Madison Bowman scored the equalizer with six minutes to go on a shot from 25 yards out and had an assist as Lake Region earned a 2-all draw with Randolph.
Aiden Poginy, Liam Oliver and Luc Oliver all tallied in Lake Region’s 3-0 win over Lamoille.
Joelvy Perez scored four goals in the opening 37 minutes and Littleton went on to a 6-0 rout over Colebrook.
——
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Girls Soccer
Twinfield at Danville, 4:30
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Newfound at White Mountains, 4
Boys Soccer
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4:30
White Mountains at Mascoma Valley, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Field Hockey
Missisquoi at St. J, 4
Lyndon at Milton, 5:15
Spaulding at North Country, 5:15
Littleton at White Mountains, 4:45
Girls Golf
North Country at Enosburg CC, 4
Women’s Volleyball
Elms at Lyndon, 5:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.