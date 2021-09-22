Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 22) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Boys Soccer
St. J 4, BFA-Albans 1
North Country 1, Lyndon 0
Randolph 2, Lake Region 0
Hazen 3, Thetford 1
Littleton 2, Woodsville 0
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 3, Littleton 2
Field Hockey
St. J 2, Hartford 0
Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0
Girls Volleyball
Rice 3, Lyndon 0
St. J at Randolph, canceled
Girls Golf
NCU at Stowe, 3:30
Coed Golf
Hazen at Lamoille, 3:30
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Vt. Tech, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Freshman Alex Giroux’s goal on a feed from senior Austin Giroux in the 33rd minute was the difference as North Country pulled out a 1-0 road win at Lyndon.
Joelvy Perez scored early and assisted late as Littleton grabbed a key 2-0 win over Woodsville.
Leah Krull delivered two goals and an assist as Woodsville battled past Littleton 3-2.
——
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Derryfield, 4
Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4
Girls Soccer
Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4
Boys Volleyball
Rice at Lyndon, 4:30
Boys Golf
St. J at Champlain CC, 4
Girls Golf
St. J at W. Bolton GC, 4
Coed Golf
White Mountains at Newport, 3:30
Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30
