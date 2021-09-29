Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 29) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Girls Soccer
Colchester 3, St. J 1
North Country 5, U-32 3
Northfield/Williamstown 8, Lyndon 1
Danville 4, Craftsbury 2
Twinfield 3, Blue Mountain 2
BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 1
Littleton 10, Lin-Wood 0
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 15, Franklin 0
Lin-Wood 4, Littleton 3
Boys Golf
Lyndon at Hazen, 3:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Alburg GC, 4
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Enosburg CC, 3:30
Hazen home meet, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
St. J at S. Burlington, 6
Women’s Volleyball
Castleton 3, Lyndon 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-12)
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at Rivier, 7
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Rylie Cadieux scored twice a while Ava Marshia and Sloane Morse each added a goal and an assist as Danville topped Craftsbury 4-2.
Josi Fortin scored twice as North Country outlasted U-32, 5-3, to up its unbeaten start to 7-0.
Josie Bryant scored three goals and added three assists to power Littleton’s 10-0 rout of Lin-Wood.
——
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Girls Soccer
Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
Coed Golf
Woodsville at White Mountains, 3:30
Moultonborough at Littleton, 3:30
Field Hockey
Missisquoi at North Country, 4
Littleton at Mascoma, 4
