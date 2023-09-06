Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 6) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury topples Burlington 3-0 in a Vermont high school volleyball game at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6 Boys SoccerSt. J at Montpelier, ppd. to Sept. 16Thetford at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDLake Region at Missisquoi, ppd. TBDGirls SoccerLyndon at Danville, ppd. TBDGolfAt WoodsvilleWoodsville 84, White Mountains 71, Moultonborough 27, Littleton 24Lyndon at Stowe, ppd. TBDSt. J at Orleans CC, ppd. TBDNorth Country, Lake Region, Hazen at Ryder Brook CC, ppd. TBDCross CountryDanville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon, ppd. to ThursdayWomen’s SoccerFisher 4, Lyndon 0 ——TOP PERFORMERSVinny Cataldo earned medalist honors with a 22 score to lead Woodsville to victory in a four-team match at Blackmount Country Club.——THURSDAY, SEPT. 7Girls SoccerDanville at Blue Mountain, 4:30Vergennes at Hazen, 4:30Field HockeySt. J at Hartford, 4Spaulding at Lyndon, 4Stowe at North Country, 4GolfWoodsville at Fall Mountain, 3:30VolleyballSt. J at Enosburg, 6Lyndon at Hartford, 6Cross CountryDanville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon. 4:30 More from this section Vermont H.S. Football: Week 1 Scores/Standings And Week 2 Schedule +2 Tuesday H.S. Tuesday H.S. × Post a comment as anonymous Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3. You voted: Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, White Mountains Field Hockey Evie Burger, Profile Soccer Kate Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Hailey Cavanaugh, Lisbon Soccer Avery Hansen, Lake Region Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 