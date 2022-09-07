Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 7) And Thursday Local Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J handles visiting BFA-St. Albans 2-0 in the Hilltoppers' home opener under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7 Girls SoccerProfile 8, Lisbon 1Littleton 1, Pittsburg-Canaan 0Boys SoccerHazen 3, BFA-Fairfax 2Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile 1, Lisbon 0Hartford 2, Lake Region 1White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBDBoys GolfSt. J, North Country at Newport CC, 4At Orleans Country ClubMedalist: Parker Davey, Harwood 40Harwood 172, Lake Region 179, U-32 202Girls GolfAt St. J Country ClubMedalist: Charlotte Ng, St. J 46St. J 107, Essex 108At Orleans Country ClubMedalist: Paige Oakes, U-32 50No team scoresCo-Ed GolfLittleton at Hopkinton, 3:30Girls VolleyballSt. J at Lyndon, 6Field HockeyHarwood 3, St. J 0North Country 7, Milton 2 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 7) And Wednesday Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 7) And Thursday Local Schedule Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Blue Mountain Bucks U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD (no officials)Cross CountryNorth Country, Lake Region, Danville at Lyndon, 4:30Hazen at U-32, ppd.Women’s VolleyballPlymouth State at Lyndon, 7:30——TOP PERFORMERSKayla Graves (two goals, one assist) led a balanced offensive attack as North Country cruised to a 7-2 season-opening victory over Milton.Grady Hadlock (three goals, one assist) and Joelvy Perez (one goal, two assists) led the way as Littleton rolled past Pittsburg-Canaan, 5-1.Wyatt Lawton scored 1o minutes into the game to lead visiting Profile past the Lisbon, 1-0.Jadon Baker, Xavier Hill and Cody Trudeau each scored as Hazen hung on for a season-opening road victory against BFA-Fairfax, 3-2.Lake Region’s Duncan Lovegrove’s 41 was the second-best individual score of the day, just one stroke shy of medalist Parker Davey of match-winning Harwood.Evie Burger turned in her second hat trick in three games and added an assist while Mya Brown scored twice and had an assist in unbeaten Profile’s 8-1 win at Lisbon.Madison Nelson scored unassisted 11 minutes into the second half as Littleton nipped Pittsburg-Canaan 1-0 to go to 3-0.Charlotte Ng was named medalist on her senior day and helped lead St. J to a dual-match victory over Essex.——THURSDAY, SEPT. 8Girls SoccerCatasauqua at Colebrook, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Boys SoccerNorth Country at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30Danville at Richford, 4:30Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Co-Ed GolfLittleton at White Mountains, 3:30Woodsville at Monadnock, ppd. 