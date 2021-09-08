Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 8) And Thursday Schedule

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.