Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 8) And Thursday Schedule

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Coed XC
Boys: Lyndon 22, Danville 33
Girls: Lyndon 15
Boys Golf
At Orleans CC
Stowe 182, Lake Region 198
Medalist: Chace Newhouse, Stowe (33)
St. J at Ralph Myhre GC, 4
Girls Golf
At St. J Country Club
Champlain Valley 96, North Country 99, St. J (score unknown)
Medalist: Cora Nadeau, NC; Stella McKay, CV 46
Boys Soccer
Richford 5, Danville 0
Hartford 2, Lake Region 0
Hazen 3, BFA-Fairfax 1
Kearsarge 5, White Mountains 0
Woodsville 9, Lin-Wood 1
Profile 9, Franklin 0
Lisbon 3, Littleton 1
Gorham 7, Groveton 0
Pittsburg 4, Colebrook 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton 9, Lisbon 0
Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0
Profile 2, Moultonborough 1
Gorham 3, Groveton 1
Pittsburg 3, Colebrook 0
Field Hockey
White Mountains 12, Franklin 0
North Country 2, Milton 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon senior Cole Gabriel (18:52) and Danville senior Katie McAlenney (23:39) earned individual wins at a cross-country running meet at Caledonian County Fairgrounds.
Dylan Colby notched two scores and assisted a third as Lisbon knocked off Littleton 3-1.
Cora Nadeau took medalist honors with a 46 at St. J Country Club, leading the Falcons to a second-place team finish.
Cam Tenney-Burt had four goals and three assists as Woodsville rolled past Lin-Wood 9-1.
Addie Hadlock and senior Lauren McKee each had hat tricks as Littleton routed Lisbon 9-0.
Mya Brown tallied the game-winner while Madison McLaren deposited a goal and assist as Profile edged out Moultonborough 2-1.
Leah Krull had five goals and an assist, while classmate Maddie Roy rang up two goals and two assists in Woodsville’s 10-0 rout of Lin-Wood.
Olivia Scalley knocked four goals as White Mountains cruised past Franklin 12-0 in field hockey.
Tyson Davison scored a pair of goals while fellow senior captain Reed Kehler added another in Hazen’s 3-1 win over BFA-Fairfax.
——
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Boys Soccer
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 7
Coed Golf
White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30
Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30
Field Hockey
Kearsarge at Littleton, 4
