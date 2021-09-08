Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 8) And Thursday Schedule
Athletes compete in a cross-country running meet at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Coed XC

Boys: Lyndon 22, Danville 33

Girls: Lyndon 15

Boys Golf

At Orleans CC

Stowe 182, Lake Region 198

Medalist: Chace Newhouse, Stowe (33)

St. J at Ralph Myhre GC, 4

Girls Golf

At St. J Country Club

Champlain Valley 96, North Country 99, St. J (score unknown)

Medalist: Cora Nadeau, NC; Stella McKay, CV 46

Boys Soccer

Richford 5, Danville 0

Hartford 2, Lake Region 0

Hazen 3, BFA-Fairfax 1

Kearsarge 5, White Mountains 0

Woodsville 9, Lin-Wood 1

Profile 9, Franklin 0

Lisbon 3, Littleton 1

Gorham 7, Groveton 0

Pittsburg 4, Colebrook 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton 9, Lisbon 0

Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0

Profile 2, Moultonborough 1

Gorham 3, Groveton 1

Pittsburg 3, Colebrook 0

Field Hockey

White Mountains 12, Franklin 0

North Country 2, Milton 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Lyndon senior Cole Gabriel (18:52) and Danville senior Katie McAlenney (23:39) earned individual wins at a cross-country running meet at Caledonian County Fairgrounds.

Dylan Colby notched two scores and assisted a third as Lisbon knocked off Littleton 3-1.

Cora Nadeau took medalist honors with a 46 at St. J Country Club, leading the Falcons to a second-place team finish.

Cam Tenney-Burt had four goals and three assists as Woodsville rolled past Lin-Wood 9-1.

Addie Hadlock and senior Lauren McKee each had hat tricks as Littleton routed Lisbon 9-0.

Mya Brown tallied the game-winner while Madison McLaren deposited a goal and assist as Profile edged out Moultonborough 2-1.

Leah Krull had five goals and an assist, while classmate Maddie Roy rang up two goals and two assists in Woodsville’s 10-0 rout of Lin-Wood.

Olivia Scalley knocked four goals as White Mountains cruised past Franklin 12-0 in field hockey.

Tyson Davison scored a pair of goals while fellow senior captain Reed Kehler added another in Hazen’s 3-1 win over BFA-Fairfax.

——

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Boys Soccer

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 7

Coed Golf

White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30

Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30

Field Hockey

Kearsarge at Littleton, 4

