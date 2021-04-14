Wednesday’s H.S. Roundup: Finkle, Littleton Shut Down Engineers; Kingsbury, Woodsville Mow Down Crusaders

WOODSVILLE — In their first time on the diamond in two years, Josh Finkle fanned 12 in a route-going three-hitter and Littleton got a pair of run-scoring triples in topping the Woodsville Engineers 4-1 Wednesday at Community Field.
Using four pitchers – three freshmen and a sophomore – Woodsville matched LHS pitching as starter Jackson Horne combined with Jack Boudreault, Mike Hogan and Ethan Kimball for their own three-hitter with 12 Ks.
It was 1-0 for the Engineers through the first three innings when the Crusaders came alive offensively. Corey Bemis’ first-inning double to center field had driven in starting pitcher Jackson Horne with their first run of the season, but that lead was erased in the top of the fourth.
Engineers relief pitcher Jack Boudreault fanned the first two batters, but after Landon Bromley legged out a double and Stephen Lucas drew a walk, Dre Akines plated them both with a triple to right center. Atkins then scored on a wild pitch for a 3-1 lead.
Woodsville has hardly practiced this year, said coach Brent Cox. “We’ve been quarantining for the last 10 says,” he said. “We had 14 kids here today – 11 of them were playing their first varsity game. We started four freshmen, and to come out against one of the top pitchers in the north, we played a fairly decent game.” The same applies to WHS’ pitching too. “To get 12 Ks out of four pitchers, we like that,” he remarked.
Littleton’s final run came in the top of the fifth, when Finkle legged it home from first base on Blake Fillion’s triple to the center-field fence.
Akines, Bromley and Fillion all collected their first varsity hits.
The Engineers had four errors, to two for Littleton, coach Cox noted.
If the weather permits, the Engineers will be in Groveton on Friday. Littleton visits Lin-Wood Wednesday; the Crusaders are on the road for their first four games.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 18, LITTLETON 0 (5): In Littleton, Mackenzie Kingsbury tossed a five-inning no-hitter, fanning 15 of the 17 batters she faced (two walks). Morgan Wagstaff had a grand slam to power the offense.
“Not a ball put in play; not sure I’ve ever seen that before,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. “We only had seven hits but made them count. Maddie [Littleton pitcher Maddie Carbonneau] got a little tired toward the end, and that’s when we scored most of our runs,” including eight in the top of the fifth, the final inning.
Wagstaff belted her grand slam in the second inning, and Kingsbury followed with a triple that was hit further than Wagstaff’s HR, Huntington noted.
LHS third baseman Jaiden Ridlon and shortstop Hannah Brown made good defensive plays for Littleton, he added. Kingsbury was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Jess Riley added a two-run single and a sac fly. “[Catcher] Emily Farr called the pitches and did a great job back there,” Huntington added.
While the weather forecast isn’t encouraging, the Engineers are slated to host Groveton on Friday. Next for the Crusaders, a Wednesday home game with Lin-Wood.
TENNIS
PROFILE 8, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Bethlehem, the Profile Patriots were in midseason form at their Tuesday season opener, taking the three doubles matches and five of six in singles.
“Max [Ritter] and Kobe [Toms] led the way with solid ground strokes,” Profile coach Woody Miller said afterward.
Ritter, the top seed, and two-seed Toms scored 8-2 wins. Four seed Clinton Sousa was Moultonborough’s only victor, an 8-7 squeaker over Jed Kenerson.
The Patriots are next scheduled to be on the court Tuesday at 4 at White Mountains.
Singles: 1. Max Ritter def. Ryan Finnegan 8-2; 2. Kobe Toms def. Adam Watson 8-2; 3. Satchel Miller White def. Cayden Dixon 8-1; 4. Clinton Sousa def. Jed Kenerson 8-7; 5. Adam Bell def. Gavin MC 8-5; 6. Quincy Burger def. Brett Johnson 8-2. Doubles: 1. Ritter-Toms def. Finnegan-Watson 8-2; 2. Miller White-Bell def. Clinton-Gavin 8-5; 3. Kenerson-Burger def. Dixon-Johnson 8-4.
