WHITEFIELD — Woodsville used a micro-burst at the beginning and at the end to earn a third straight win, 55-42 over White Mountains, in the weather-delayed makeup game on Wednesday. It was the first time the teams met in the Spartans’ gym in a very long time.
Graci Kaiser had a game-high 15 points and Olivia Sarkis added 12 for the winners. Ava Simpson and Lily Kenison each had 13 points for the Spartans.
WHS coach Steve Colby credited WM with a battle. “They kept bringing it back every time we built a lead. The way we played defense in the last four minutes is how we would like to play defense for a full 32 minutes.”
The way the Engineers defense clicked after the first four minutes showcased what gritty man-to-man could do and it took Woodsville from one point down to a seven-point lead. Sarkis touched off the eight-point run with a feed to Emily Prest, then Morgan Wagstaff swiped the ball and ran in a layup. Within seconds Kaiser scored a fast-break basket, then fired in a triple.
Kension stopped the raid with a three and a two on setups from Kelsey Graham and Alyssa Fryman. Sarkis came to the rescue of the five-point lead to make it 14-9 into the second.
Throughout the whole second quarter and into the third, the two literally traded baskets.
The 11-11 stalemate in the second left the margin still at five, 25-20 at the half. Kenison dropped another three and a two despite the intense defense of Kaiser from the start with relief help from Leah Krull on the WM prolific scorer.
“Our bench made a difference — Emily Farr, Maddie Roy and Krull picked up the slack for a foul troubled teammate,” Colby said. “I liked our effort. We may have made a few mistakes but made some baskets when it mattered.”
Simpson, a WM freshman, stepped up for 10 of the 11 points for WM in the third.
Foul shots by Sarkis boosted the Engineers’ lead to seven at the final-quarter turn. Kaiser opened the fourth with a triple and hit a second one after a three-point play by Simpson had closed the lead to within six. Jaylin Bennett had five of her 10 points in the fourth.
With the WHS lead back to nine, the Engineers put the game away in style with a pair of back-door layups. Kingsbury finished a feed from Prest then scored the second one.
WM coach Chris Foss related, “That was what we were trying to get our girls to do. We switched to man defense and they beat us on the back door. Our 4 for 9 on the line didn’t help at key times. I was happy with the team effort.”
Both teams will be at home on Friday as Woodsville hosts Profile and WMR will host Berlin. On Monday, the Engineers will host the rematch with the Spartans.
WHS (3-0): Emily Prest 3-2-8; Morgan Wagstaff 3-1-8; Gracie Kaiser 3-3-15; Ilivia Sarkis 5-2-12; MacKenzie Kingsbury 3-1-9; Emily Farr 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 7-11-FT 55.
WMR (3-4): Ava Simpson 5-2-13; Lily Kension5-0-13; Jaylin Bennett 4-2-10; Morgan Doolan 1-0-2; Kelsey Graham 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 4-9-FT 42.
WHS 14 11 13 17 — 55
WMR 9 11 11 11 — 42
3-Point FG: W 6 (Kaiser 3, Wagstaff 1, Kingsbury 2); WM 4 (Kenison 3, Simpson 1). Team Fouls: W 15; WM 12.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
GROVETON 53, BERLIN 26: In Groveton, Chris Corliss notched 15 points and Julian Kenison added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Eagles rolled past winless Berlin.
Aiden Whiting scored 10 for the hosts, who surged ahead with a 17-8 second-quarter run.
Groveton is at Colebrook on Friday at 5.
BERLIN (0-5): McChouglin 1-0-3, Porier 2-0-4, Poulin 5-0-10, Goyette 2-1-5, Mercier 1-1-3, Muprhy 0-1-1. Totals: 11-FG 3-12-FT 26.
GROVETON (3-3): Aiden Whiting 4-2-10, Matt St. Cyr 2-2-6, Luke Shannon 1-0-3, Julian Kenison 6-0-12, Brandon Laundry 3-1-7, Chris Corliss 5-5-15. Totals: 21-FG 10-16-FT 53.
BHS 3 8 7 8 — 26
GHS 8 17 11 17 — 53
3-Point FG: B 1 (McChouglin); G 1 (Shannon). Team Fouls: B 15, G 11.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.