Wednesday’s H.S. Roundup: Kennett Girls Finish Off White Mountains

WHITEFIELD — In a Division II versus D-III matchup, Kennett came and Kennett conquered White Mountains Regional 42-25 on Wednesday.
The game was close for a half. Behind a three from Lily Kenison and a rebound plus a follow-up free throw by Morgan Doolan, the Spartans took the early lead, 6-3. The Eagles went on a tear through the final minutes of the first and ripped off eight unanswered points.
The first basket of the second belonged to the Regional via Jaylin Bennett, but the Spartans stayed on eight points for four minutes, while Kennett rattled off another nine straight points for a 20-8 lead.
The Spartans came back and over the next three minutes of the second, scored nine straight points to close within three 20-17 at the half. A feed by Kenison to Bennett kicked it off and a steal and layup by Kenison capped the run. Doolan and Kelsey Graham helped keep the rally alive.
The Eagles returned from break on fire and quickly collected six points in snatch-and-run style led by top scorer Maddie Stewart with her 18 points.
The Eagles stifling man-to-man defense took a toll on the Spartans and passes went wild.
The only Spartan to reach double digits was Kenison with 10 and her second triple kept WM within 30-23 late in the third. Kennett rounded the final corner on a 12-2 run to ensure a seventh win.
WMR coach Chris Foss called it too few free throws and too many turnovers. “We ended the first half with a nice run. They set off hot in the second half and we were flat. We struggled offensively in the second half. We’re relatively young and sometimes it shows.”
The Spartans will host Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday for the final home game and senior night. Two guests per senior will be allowed into the game.
KENNETT (7-2): Jaelin Cummings 2-0-4; Maddie Stewart 8-2-18; Kaley Goodhart 3-0-6; Sydney Shaw 1-0-3; Hope Elias 1-03; Sierra Parsons 2-4-8. Totals: 17-FG 6-10-FT 42.
WMR (4-6): Ava Simpson 1-0-2; Lily Kenison 4-0-10; Jaylin Bennett 2-2-6; Morgan Doolan 2-1-5; Kelsey Graham 2-0-4. Totals: 11-FG 3-11-FT 25.
KHS 11 9 12 10 — 42
WMR 6 11 6 4 — 25
3-Point FG: K 2 (Shaw, Elias); W 2 (Kenison 2). Team Fouls: K 9; W 18.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
BOYS HOOPS
KENNETT 64, WOODSVILLE 58: In Woodsville, Cam Livingston scored 19, including five of Kennett’s 11 triples, and the Division II Eagles survived the D-IV Engineers.
Cam Tenney-Burt scored 19 while Corey Bemis and Elijah Flocked combined for 30 for Woodsville.
The Engineers trailed by nine after one frame but surged ahead to lead 36-34 at the break. KHS got hot in the third, canning five 3s and outscoring the hosts 23-10.
“It was a good test for us,” said WHS coach Jamie Walker.
The Engineers are at Lin-Wood on Tuesday.
KHS (7-2): Nordwick 1-1-4, Houghton-LaClair 5-0-12, Mojica 3-0-8, Dascoulias 2-2-6, Dougherty 2-0-5, TJ Lash 4-2-10, Livingston 6-2-19. Totals: 23-FG 7-17-FT 64.
WHS (5-3): Corey Bemis 6-2-15, Cam Tenney-Burt 9-0-19, Boudreault 1-0-3, Cam Davidson 3-0-6, Elijah Flocke 4-7-15. Totals: 23-FG 9-15-FT 58.
KHS 20 14 23 7— 64
WHS 11 25 10 12 — 58
3-Point FG: K 11 (Nordwick, Houghton-LaClair 2, Mojica 2, Dougherty, Livingston 5); W 3 (Bemis, Tenney-Burt, Boudreault). Team Fouls: K 15, W 14.
