LITTLETON — Survive and advance.
Defending Division IV co-champion Littleton turned back a scrappy and tenacious Colebrook effort on Wednesday night, the undefeated Crusaders holding on for a 69-57 home victory and advancing to Saturday night’s quarterfinals.
Josh Finkle, playing in his first game in two weeks, finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, one of five Littleton starters in double figures.
Parker Paradice added 15 points, seven assists and four steals, Stephen Lucas played big with 14 points, five blocks and four steals and Landon Bromley (10) and Mike Hampson combined for 22 points in a contest played with fans in attendance — two tickets per player were handed out.
The Crusaders will play Groveton on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Eagles handled Profile 71-37, also Thursday in the Round of 16.
“The boys played well in stretches,” said Littleton coach Trevor Howard. “We had a great start to the third quarter, thought maybe we would blow the game open, but give credit to Colebrook. They kept playing hard and hitting shots.”
Colebrook, which lost a pair of games to the Crusaders during the regular season, fought back with a vengeance.
Behind strong efforts from Carson Rancourt (18 points), Kaiden Dowse (16), Kolten Dowse (13) and Marik Boire (7), the Mohawks turned a 43-22 deficit with 5:49 left in the third quarter into a four-point game late in the fourth.
Rancourt, who reached the 1,000-point milestone in Monday’s playin win, had 11 points and three triples in the second half, his third 3 cutting Littleton’s lead to 59-55 with 3:00 to play.
Colebrook got the ball back after forcing a turnover with a chance to cut deeper into the lead, but Paradice came up with a steal before being fouled on a layup attempt. After making the first and missing the second, Finkle scored off an offensive rebound to make in 62-55 Crusaders with 2:30 to go.
Another key moment came a minute later, with Colebrook still trailing 62-55. Boire drove to the hoop, made contact with Finkle and scored. An offensive foul, however, was called on Boire, and Littleton salted the game away.
“It was a heck of an effort out of our guys tonight,” said Mohawks coach Ryan Call. “We made too many mistakes but went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the division. I’m extremely proud of the boys, not only for their effort tonight but for all year.”
The Crusaders, playing their first game in eight days, finished with 22 turnovers and shot just 9 of 22 from the foul line.
“It comes down to fundamentals,” Howard said. “We have to take care of the ball and make free throws. We survived and advanced, but we have to play better. I think we will.”
CA: Carson Rancourt 7-0-18, Kolten Dowse 5-0-13, Marik Boire 3-1-7, Kaiden Dowse 6-4-16, Keenan Hurlbert 1-1-3. Totals: 22-FG 6-10-FT 57.
LHS: Parker Paradice 5-3-15, Landon Bromley 3-1-10, Mike Hampson 4-1-12, Stephen Lucas 6-2-14, Josh Finkle 7-2-18. Totals: 25-FG 9-22-FT 69.
CA 11 9 20 17 — 57
LHS 17 15 20 17 — 69
3-Point FG: C 7 (Rancourt 4, Ko. Dowse 3); L 7 (Paradice 2, Hampson 3, Finkle 2). Team Fouls: C 16, L 13. Fouled Out: C, Boire. Technical: C, Ka. Dowse.
— MICHAEL BENIASH
No. 4 WOODSVILLE 49, No. 1 LISBON 18: Played in Lisbon despite a better Woodsville record, the host Panthers hung with the Engineers before pulling away in the second half.
Their smothering defense allowed just eight first-half points, but a 15-3 third quarter all but salted it away for Woodsville. Cam Burt and Michael Maccini each had 12 points, and the Engineers now prepare for a Saturday 5 p.m. quarterfinal at Concord Christian.
I liked the way we played on the defensive end, but our offensive inabilities reared its ugly head again,” Panthers coach Les Poore said. “[Woodsville] did a good job taking our two top scorers away and it really limited us in the scoring column.
“They are a great group of players and I enjoyed coaching them this season,” the veteran coach added.
WOODSVILLE (8-3): Jimmy Dooley 1-0-2, Corey Bemis 1-0-2, Cam Burt 6-0-12, Michael Maccini 4-0-12, Cam Davidson 4-0-8, Nick Vigent 1-0-2, Elijah Flocke 4-0-8, Noah Titorenko 1-0-3. Totals: 22-FG 0-4-FT 49.
LISBON (1-10): Will Lopus 1-0-2, Austin Fisher 1-0-3, Dylan Colby 1-2-5, Dominic Otero 0-1-1, Nate Superchi 0-3-3, Travis Peters 1-0-2, Andrew Strout 1-0-2. Totals: 5-FG 6-12-FT 18.
WHS 9 9 15 16 — 49
LRS 5 3 3 7 — 18
3-Point FG: W 5 (Maccini 4, Titorenko); L 2 (Fisher, Colby). Team Fouls: W 15, L 9.
GROVETON 71, PROFILE 37: In another game that found the favorite on the road for this Region 4 Round of 16, the Eagles soared into a Saturday quarterfinal with Littleton. LHS topped Groveton 36-21 in the regular season.
Groveton had little trouble in this first meeting of the season with the Patriots. Matt St. Cyr had 22 points, with Brandon Laundry adding 17. Both players had all but two of their points in the first three quarters, St. Cyr had six assists, while teammate Chris Corliss (10 points, five rebounds, six steals, five assists) was everywhere.
Alex Leslie led the Patriots with 14 points.
“Really proud of this young team playing hard all season despite the bad results,” first-year Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “There’s a lot to look forward to for Profile basketball, especially with our talented freshman class.”
GROVETON (9-4): Aiden Whiting 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 2-0-4, Matt St. Cyr 10-1-22, Luke Shannon 1-2-4, Julian Kenison 4-0-9, Brandon Laundry 8-1-17, Chris Corliss 4-1-10.
PROFILE (1-8): Josh Robie 3-0-9, Riley Plante 2-0-4, Simon Pitre 2-0-5, Alex Leslie 6-2-14, Joey Huerter 1-0-2.
GHS 20 16 21 14 — 71
PHS 12 8 6 11 — 37
3-Point FG: G 2 (St. Cyr, Kenison); P 4 (Robie 3, Pitre). Team Fouls: G 8, P 10.
VERMONT BOYS HOOPS
ST. J 47, MT. MANSFIELD 37: In St. Johnsbury, Fritz Hauser had a game-high 15 points as the Hilltoppers toppled the Metro Division Cougars for their third straight win.
Cole Banks pumped in 13 points and Murphy Young added 13 for the hosts, who jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the opening frame.
St. J seniors Dalton Mathews, Sam Bugbee and Christian Weed were honored before the game in the team’s final regular-season home game.
“I am really happy for our three seniors to win on senior night,” said Hilltopper coach Ben Davis. “Another great team win; a gritty effort against a very good MMU team.”
St. J is at Spaulding on Saturday at 11 a.m.
MM (3-3): Weinstein 2-0-6, Trudeau 2-0-4, Farell 0-1-1, Digiammarino 3-3-10, Pinaud 1-0-3, Johnston 3-0-6, Syverson 3-1-7. Totals: 14-FG 5-6-FT 37.
ST. J (3-2): Garey-Wright 0-1-1, Cole Banks 5-2-13, Murphy Young 4-3-11, Sam Begin 3-0-7, Fritz Hauser 7-1-15. Totals: 19-FG 7-13-FT 47.
MM 5 7 12 13 — 37
SJ 15 8 12 12 — 47
3-Point FG: M 4 (Weinstein 2, Digiammarino, Pinaud); S 2 (Banks, Begin). Team Fouls: M 12, S 12.
VERMONT GIRLS HOOPS
OXBOW 51, BLUE MOUNTAIN 41: In their season opener in Bradford, the visiting Bucks came up short despite a team-high 16 points from guard Lauren Joy.
Jordan Alley added 12, but the Olympians got the same numbers from Arianna Bolles (16) and Emma Parkin (12) and went to a 5-1 record.
“We’ve got a long way to go on the defensive end but overall pretty happy with the effort,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “First game of the season is always full of nerves, but when most of the girls have no experience at the varsity level, not even a scrimmage, it takes a few minutes to settle into the game. Once we calmed down a little I thought we competed pretty well.”
The Bucks visit Danville on Saturday, then finish out with two home games March 10 with Oxbow and March 13 with Hazen.
BM (0-1): Lauren Joy 6-1-16, Emma Dennis 1-1-3, Jordan Alley 4-4-12, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 3-1-8.
OU (5-1): Ellyn Hart 3-0-6, Rachel Spear 3-1-7, Darcy O’Connell 1-0-2, Emma De Gootch 1-0-2, Emma Parkin 5-2-12, Taylor Bean 2-0-4, Arianna Bolles 7-1-16, Nora Fahey 1-0-2.
BM 8 7 12 14 — 41
OU 14 11 16 10 — 51
3-Point FG: B 4 (Joy 3, Tillotson). O 1 (Bolles). Team Fouls: B 7, O 14.
