Wednesday’s H.S. Roundup: T-Birds Sink Blades On Senior Night

JAY — Brianna Jarvis scored three times and the Missisquoi Thunderbird spoiled the Kingdom Blades’ senior night with a 3-1 win victory in a Division II girls hockey clash at the Ice Haus on Wednesday.
Goaltender Madison Conley was heroic with 41 saves for Missisquoi (2-5), which handed the locals their first loss of the season in the regular-season finale.
Clara Andre scored on an assist from Julia Ballinger for the Blades (6-1) with 4 minutes left in the second stanza, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
Courtney Lewis made 11 saves for the Blades. Jarvis got her hat trick on an empty-net goal with 25 seconds left.
“Tonight, we ran into a very hot goalie,” KB coach Jim Davis said. “Conley stood on her head keeping us off the scoresheet all night long. We outshot Missisquoi in all three periods. In fact, we took 20 shots in the third period alone, but could not get the equalizer. Although we lost tonight, I was happy with the way the girls worked the puck deep in Missisquoi’s defensive zone and hustled all over the ice. Overall, it was an outstanding game.”
Five Blades seniors were celebrated before the game.
“We will miss Korey Champney, Alexis Duranleau, Julia Ballinger, Holly Stein and Emily Tanner,” Davis said. “They have all been a big part of our program during the past four years, and it will be hard to replace them when this season comes to a close.”
Playoff pairings will be released on Thursday afternoon.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 8. ST J. 2: In Harford, Jacob Dwinnell had a hat trick, Connor Tierney had three assists and Ozzie DeFelice and Blaine Gour a goal and two assists each to overpower the Hilltoppers in St. J’s final scheduled regular-season game.
Nate Adams and Chase Porter scored for St. J. The outcome made Hartford 3-5, and left the rebuilding SJA program at 0-6.
GIRLS HOOPS
MID-VERMONT 57, DANVILLE 41: In White River, Hayley Goodwin (29 points, 4 of 4 free throws) and Sydney Goodwin (26 points, 10 of 10 FTs) scored all but two of the Eagles points as Mid-Vermont scored a key Division IV win in a battle of two teams jockeying for top-four seeds.
Colleen Flinn paced the Indians with 11 points. The Tribe had an early 12-point lead, but the hosts stormed back and then took control with a 24-8 third quarter.
“We came out strong in the first half and were able to have some early success,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “We did some nice things on both ends of the floor and had some positive energy flowing. We couldn’t sustain that in the second half and a tough eight-minute stretch at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter shifted the momentum.
“Tonight, we lacked consistency and continuity. It gives us a chance to see how we can respond to adversity. To see if we can come together, and to use this game as a learning opportunity.”
Danville hosts Craftsbury on Saturday at 6 in the regular-season finale. It will be senior night for Beliveau and Larocque.
DHS (6-2): Colleen Flinn 4-2-11, Laci Sandvil 2-0-5, Autumn Larocque 3-0-7, Rylie Cadieux 2-1-5, Carlie Beliveau 2-0-4, Ava Marshia 1-5-7, Zoe Crocker 0-2-2. Totals: 14-FG 10-13-FT 41.
MV (7-1): S. Goodwin 7-10-26, H. Goodwin 12-4-29. Totals: 20-FG 14-14-FT 57.
DHS 11 16 8 6 — 41
MV 6 17 24 10 — 57
3-Point FG: D 3 (Flinn, Sandvil, Larocque); M 3 (S. Goodwin 2, H. Goodwin). Team Fouls: D 13, M 12. Fouled Out: D, C. Beliveau.
LAMOILLE 50, LI 45: In Hyde Park, the Lancers increased a slight lead in the fourth quarter and maintained it for their first win of the season.
“Lamoille wanted it more. Simple as that,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Ella Buckingham really gave us a boost offensively, and Emma Renaudette was fantastic defensively and on the boards.”
In dropping to .500, the Vikings prepare for their scheduled regular-season finale Saturday at home at 1:30 with Mt. Abe.
LYNDON (3-3): Kadienne Whitcomb 2-2-7, Hannah Demers 1-0-2, Ella Buckingham 5-0-11, Emma Renaudette 6-3-17, Delaney Noyes 1-0-2, Brooke’Lyn Robinson 2-0-4, Sam Hinton 1-0-2.
LAMOILLE (1-5): Royer 1-3-5, Benoit 2-1-5, Bullard 2-1-5, LaRock 0-1-1, Derrig 3-1-7, Loomis 1-0-3, Tinker 6-3-17, Hutchins 1-0-3, Moulton 2-0-4.
LU 14 9 16 11 — 50
LI 11 10 15 9 — 45
3-Point FG: LI 2 (Whitcomb, Buckingham); LU 4 (Tinker 2, Hutchins, Loomis). Team Fouls: LI 12, LU 12. Fouled Out: LI Renaudette, LU Benoit.
OXBOW 47, BLUE MOUNTAIN 27: In Wells River, the visiting Olympians raced to a 24-7 halftime lead en route to their fifth straight win.
Felicity Sulham had six rebounds for BMU, while Emma Gray and Keegan Tillotson combined for 10 more.
“We really struggled to do much of anything right in the first half,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “The girls played with better energy in the second half and were able to do some good things.
“The girls are working hard and showing moments of real promise,” he added. “We’ve had to ask an awful lot of them the last couple of games.”
The Bucks, whose season started just last week, host another D-III team, Hazen, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
OU (6-2): Kosakowski 1-0-2, Hart 1-2-4, Spear 5-0-10, O’Connell 3-0-6, DeGoosh 1-0-2, Cardon 3-0-6, Parker 4-1-10, Bean 1-1-3, Bolles 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 4-8-FT 47
BM (0-3): Lauren Joy 3-0-7, Emma Dennis 3-0-6, Jordan Alley 2-0-4, Emma Gray 1-0-2, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Keegan Tillotson 1-2-4. Totals: 11-FG 4-6-FT 27.
OU 11 13 11 12 — 47
BM 3 4 8 12 — 27
3-Point FG: O 1 (Parker); B 1 (Joy). Team Fouls: O 11, B 11. Fouled Out: B, Alley.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 42, BFA-ST. ALBANS 30: In St. Albans, Austin Giroux scored 13 and Corbin Brueck added 12 as the Falcons knocked off the Division I Bobwhites to finish the regular season at 7-0.
Playoff seedings will be released on Monday.
