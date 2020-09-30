LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute began a historic outdoor volleyball season with a 3-1 victory over visiting Randolph at Matty Green on a fine fall Wednesday in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Vikings won in four sets: 27-25, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24.
Vermont teams will play all matches outdoors in 2020 because of COVID-19. The Vikings visit Burlington on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
DANVILLE 1, OXBOW 0: In Bradford, Jacob Baesemann scored on a dish from Owen Somers with 15 minutes left to lift the Indians in both teams’ season opener.
Jacob Leclair had 12 saves for Danville.
“It was a good first game for us,” said Danville coach Jeremy Withers. “We’re still learning about each other.”
Danville hosts Hazen on Saturday at 11 (senior day/homecoming).
GIRLS SOCCER
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5, TWINFIELD 4: In Twinfield, Krya Nelson and Maya Christy each scored twice as Blue Mountain outlasted the host Trojans.
Karli Blood also added a goal for the Bucks, who host rival Woodsville at 11 on Saturday morning.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 3, NORTH COUNTRY 2, OT: Alexis Duranleau scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime to lift the Hilltoppers in their season opener.
Her winning tally came with three minutes left in the 7-on-7 extra period. Ashley Fox also scored for St. J, which led 2-1 at half.
Ireland Abdo and Diamond Bussiere each scored for NCU (0-2), Bussiere’s tally tying the game 2-all late in the third quarter.
St. J hosts Stowe on Saturday at 4 p.m. North Country is at Milton on Friday at 4:30.
STOWE 1, LYNDON 0: In Stowe, Abigail Rice scored the game’s long goal at 10:10 of the third period to lift the host Raiders. Lyndon (1-1) hosts U-32 on Friday.
XC RUNNING
PROFILE WINS IN LINCOLN: Profile’s Emery Young (21:32) won the boys race and Jessie Church won the girls 5K (23:28) in a cross-country running dual meet at Lin-Wood.
Patriots’ Emmy Jette (24:44) and Ava Garneau (25:18) took second and third in the girls race. Profile’s Isaac Reeder (22:32) took second in the boys event, followed by Lin-Wood’s Mihalis Sourgiadakis (23:22).
Profile hosts Pittsburg/Canaan and Lin-Wood on Wednesday at Ski Hearth Farm.
