Wednesday’s Local Scores (April 14) And Thursday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Baseball

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Groveton 14, Profile 8

Littleton 4, Woodsville 1

Softball

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Groveton, 4

Woodsville 18, Littleton 0 (5)

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Baseball

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30

Softball

Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at Berlin, 4

White Mountains at Littleton, 3:30

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30

College Baseball

Husson at Lyndon, 2

