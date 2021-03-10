Wednesday’s Local Scores (March 10)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth Regional High School
Woodsville 56, Groveton 50
VERMONT GIRLS STATE NORDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Craftsbury
D-I Team
Unavailable
D-I Individual
Classic: 1. Hattie Barker, Mt. Mansfield, 13:52.0; 2. Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 14:04.4; 3. Quincy Massey-Bierman, BHS 14:08.2; 4. Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU 14:23.5; 5. Esther Cuneo, CVU 14:39.6. SJA: 34. Aine Fannon 16:49.1; 46. Peggy Fischer 17:35.6; 54. Maren Giese 18:04.2; 58. Mary Fowler 18:55.2; 59; Isidora Dickstein 19:03.0; 60. Delaney Rankin 19:06.4; 61. Siri Joliffe 19:13.5; 66. Aliza Wright 19:40.5.
Skate: 1. Barker 11:30.5; 2. Cunningham 11:58.7; 3. Massey-Bierman 12:25.1; 4. Mittelstadt 12:34.6; 5. Emma Page, Mt. Mansfield 12:35.6. SJA: t22. Fannon 14:01.2; 33. Fischer 14:27.7; 47. Rankin 15:33.7; 51. Giese 15:48.5; 53. Dickstein 15:50.5; 57. Joliffe 16:22.7.
D-II Team
U-32 61, Harwood 73, Missisquoi 141, Lamoille 156, Peoples 158, BFA-F 207, LI 233, Burr & Burton 233.
D-II Individual
Classic: 1. Ava Thurston, Harwood 10:47.6; 2. Nine Seeman, LI 11:05.4; 3. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury 11:26.8; 4. Maggie McGee, Lamoille 11:42.7; 5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32 11:47.6. LI: 28. Arya Degeorge, 15:26.0; 50. Grace Martin 17:51.5; 58. Streeter Middleton 18:51.0; 62. Summer Giulmette 22:53.3.
Skate: 1. Thurston 9:57.8; 2. Bolduc 10:15.7; 3. Seeman 10:21.1; 4. May Lamb, U-32 10:50.6; 5. McGee 10:53.8: LI: 27. Degeorge 14:10.8; 44. Middleton 15:51.8; 56. Martin 17:05.0; 62. Una Colby 19:33.5.
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
Hartford 8, St. J 2
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Missisquoi 3, Kingdom Blades 1
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Danville at Mid-Vermont, 7
Lamoille 50, Lyndon 45
Lake Region 43, Richford 13
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
North Country 42, BFA-St. Albans 30
