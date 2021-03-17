Wednesday’s Local Scores (March 17)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
BOYS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 Middlebury (5-2) at No. 4 Lyndon (3-1), 4 (Ice Haus)
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch (Girls, 9:30; Boys 1:30)
SNOWBOARDING
Vermont State Championships at Jay Peak, 9
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (3-5) at No. 5 Fair Haven (6-2), 6
No. 10 Lyndon (3-3) at No. 7 Lamoille (4-1), 6
D-III First Round
No. 2 Hazen def. No. 15 Stowe, forfeit
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Arlington (2-3) at No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2), 6
