Wednesday’s Local Scores (March 3)

The Littleton starting five, Mike Hampson (11), Parker Paradice (13), Josh Finkle (25), Stephen Lucas (15) and Landon Bromley, stand for the National Anthem prior to their 69-57 win over Colebrook in a Division IV tournament Round of 16 contest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 First Round

No. 2 Belmont 43, No. 6 White Mountains 30

D-IV Region 3 First Round

No. 4 Woodsville 49, No. 1 Lisbon 18

D-IV Region 4 First Round

No. 1 Littleton 69, No. 4 Colebrook 57

No. 3 Groveton 71, No. 2 Profile 37

VT. BOYS HOOPS

St. J 47, Mt. Mansfield 37

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Oxbow 51, Blue Mountain 41

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

Kingdom Blades 4, Woodstock 2

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

St. J at Harwood, canceled

