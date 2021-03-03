Wednesday’s Local Scores (March 3)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 First Round
No. 2 Belmont 43, No. 6 White Mountains 30
D-IV Region 3 First Round
No. 4 Woodsville 49, No. 1 Lisbon 18
D-IV Region 4 First Round
No. 1 Littleton 69, No. 4 Colebrook 57
No. 3 Groveton 71, No. 2 Profile 37
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J 47, Mt. Mansfield 37
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Oxbow 51, Blue Mountain 41
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades 4, Woodstock 2
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Harwood, canceled
