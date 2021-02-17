Wednesday’s Local Sports Scores (Feb. 17)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Burlington, 7
St. J at Milton, 7:30
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 6, Stowe 1
Boys Hoops
Randolph 45, Lyndon 40
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30
Montpelier 84, Lake Region 31
Danville 59, Northfield 47
Woodsville 70, Lin-Wood 40
Girls Hoops
White Mountains 39, Pittsburg-Canaan 27
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Nordic Skiing
Profile at White Mountains, 3
Alpine Skiing
St. J at Mad River Glen, ppd. to Monday
