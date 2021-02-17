Wednesday’s Local Sports Scores (Feb. 17)

Lyndon's Holden Middleton smiles after finishing a 5K classic in a three-team Nordic race at the Dussault Property off Library Road in Danville on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Burlington, 7

St. J at Milton, 7:30

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades 6, Stowe 1

Boys Hoops

Randolph 45, Lyndon 40

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30

Montpelier 84, Lake Region 31

Danville 59, Northfield 47

Woodsville 70, Lin-Wood 40

Girls Hoops

White Mountains 39, Pittsburg-Canaan 27

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Nordic Skiing

Profile at White Mountains, 3

Alpine Skiing

St. J at Mad River Glen, ppd. to Monday

