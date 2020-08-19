Wednesday’s scores and upcoming schedule

St. J all-star Maddox McFarland, center, stands with his teammates for the National Anthem prior to their Little League 8-10 District 4 pool play contest against Lyndon at Legion Field on Wednesday, Aug. 19. 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

St. Johnsbury 4, Lyndon 2

Barre 7, Blue Mountain 5

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 4, CVNLL 3

St. J 3, Clyde Whittemore 0

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

St. J 7, Lyndon 6

——

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 8, Central 7 (Down 7-1, Lyndon rallied for seven runs in the top of sixth)

Clyde Whittemore 7, CVNLL 6

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL 6, Central 5

Lyndon at St. J, late

——

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Semifinals: Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon,

1 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

