Wednesday’s scores and upcoming schedule

TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
St. Johnsbury 4, Lyndon 2
Barre 7, Blue Mountain 5
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 4, CVNLL 3
St. J 3, Clyde Whittemore 0
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
St. J 7, Lyndon 6
——
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 8, Central 7 (Down 7-1, Lyndon rallied for seven runs in the top of sixth)
Clyde Whittemore 7, CVNLL 6
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL 6, Central 5
Lyndon at St. J, late
——
THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Semifinals: Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon,
1 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
