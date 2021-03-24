Wednesday’s Scores (March 24) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

No. 8 Blue Mountain upsets No. 1 Danville 34-27 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Bucks advance to their first final four since 2008. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

No. 5 Proctor 59, No. 8 Blue Mountain 45

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Championship

No. 4 Danville (9-2) vs. No. 2 Proctor (10-1), 11 a.m.

D-II Championship

No. 2 North Country (9-2) vs. No. 1 Fair Haven (11-0), 2 p.m.

D-III Championship

No. 3 Vergennes (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-0), 5 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Championship

No. 2 Montpelier (10-0) vs. Fair Haven-North Country winner, time TBD

