Wednesday’s Scores (March 24) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
No. 5 Proctor 59, No. 8 Blue Mountain 45
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Championship
No. 4 Danville (9-2) vs. No. 2 Proctor (10-1), 11 a.m.
D-II Championship
No. 2 North Country (9-2) vs. No. 1 Fair Haven (11-0), 2 p.m.
D-III Championship
No. 3 Vergennes (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-0), 5 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Championship
No. 2 Montpelier (10-0) vs. Fair Haven-North Country winner, time TBD
