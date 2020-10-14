Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Football
Lyndon 35, St. J 34, OT
Field Hockey
Lyndon 4, St. J 3, OT
Boys Soccer
Northfield/Williamstown 1, Lyndon 0
Richford 1, Danville 1
Peoples 5, Lake Region 1
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
Littleton 2, Lisbon 1
Profile 3, Gorham 2
Hazen 2, Enosburg 1
Blue Mountain 3, Cabot 2, OT
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Girls Soccer
White Mountains 2, Berlin 1
Littleton 7, Lisbon 0
Danville 3, Hazen 2
U-32 1, North Country 0
Profile 4, Gorham 0
Twinfield 2, Blue Mountain 1
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3
Girls Volleyball
Harwood 3, Lyndon 2
Cross Country
Lyndon at Twinfield, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Austin Marquis and Parker Paradice notched goals in Littleton’s 2-1 win over Lisbon.
Sophie Bell scored twice, Madison McLaren added a goal and an assist and Mya Brown notched her first goal in Profile’s 4-0 win over Gorham.
Josie DeAngelis pounced a corner kick from Morgan Doolan in the final minute to lift White Mountains to a 2-1 win over Berlin.
Ava Marshia scored twice and added an assist as the Danville stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win at Hazen.
Olivia Corrigan (three) and Bre Lemay combined for five goals in unbeaten Littleton’s 7-0 win at Lisbon.
Sadie Bora knocked home the game-winner in overtime to lift Lyndon to a 4-3 win over rival St. J in field hockey.
Zach Hale tossed five touchdown passes while Trevor Lussier and Parker Mitchell each caught two TDs as Lyndon outlasted rival St. Johnsbury for a 35-34 overtime win in a 7-on-7, touch football.
——
THURSDAY
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship at Kingswood Country Club, 9
Field Hockey
Littleton at WMR, 4
North Country at Missisquoi, 5:15
Boys Soccer
North Country at U-32, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Enosburg, 4
Boys Volleyball
Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 4
Football
St. J at Oxbow, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.