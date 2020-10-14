Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Thursday’s Schedule

Lyndon's Ashton Gould (35) celebrates with teammate Trevor Lussier after catching a touchdown pass in overtime of the Vikings' 35-34 victory over rival St. Johnsbury in a 7-on-7, touch football game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. St. J scored a TD on the ensuring OT possession, but its game-winning two-point conversion attempt was no good. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

Football

Lyndon 35, St. J 34, OT

Field Hockey

Lyndon 4, St. J 3, OT

Boys Soccer

Northfield/Williamstown 1, Lyndon 0

Richford 1, Danville 1

Peoples 5, Lake Region 1

Berlin 2, White Mountains 0

Littleton 2, Lisbon 1

Profile 3, Gorham 2

Hazen 2, Enosburg 1

Blue Mountain 3, Cabot 2, OT

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Girls Soccer

White Mountains 2, Berlin 1

Littleton 7, Lisbon 0

Danville 3, Hazen 2

U-32 1, North Country 0

Profile 4, Gorham 0

Twinfield 2, Blue Mountain 1

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3

Girls Volleyball

Harwood 3, Lyndon 2

Cross Country

Lyndon at Twinfield, 4

TOP PERFORMERS

Austin Marquis and Parker Paradice notched goals in Littleton’s 2-1 win over Lisbon.

Sophie Bell scored twice, Madison McLaren added a goal and an assist and Mya Brown notched her first goal in Profile’s 4-0 win over Gorham.

Josie DeAngelis pounced a corner kick from Morgan Doolan in the final minute to lift White Mountains to a 2-1 win over Berlin.

Ava Marshia scored twice and added an assist as the Danville stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win at Hazen.

Olivia Corrigan (three) and Bre Lemay combined for five goals in unbeaten Littleton’s 7-0 win at Lisbon.

Sadie Bora knocked home the game-winner in overtime to lift Lyndon to a 4-3 win over rival St. J in field hockey.

Zach Hale tossed five touchdown passes while Trevor Lussier and Parker Mitchell each caught two TDs as Lyndon outlasted rival St. Johnsbury for a 35-34 overtime win in a 7-on-7, touch football.

THURSDAY

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship at Kingswood Country Club, 9

Field Hockey

Littleton at WMR, 4

North Country at Missisquoi, 5:15

Boys Soccer

North Country at U-32, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Enosburg, 4

Boys Volleyball

Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 4

Football

St. J at Oxbow, 4

