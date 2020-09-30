Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Field Hockey
St. J 3, North Country 2, OT
Stowe 1, Lyndon 0
Boys Soccer
Danville 1, Oxbow 0
Peoples 2, North Country 1
Cabot 2, Blue Mountain 0
Lake Region 3, Thetford 3
Hazen at Richford, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Blue Mountain 5, Twinfield 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon 3, Randolph 1 (27-25, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24)
Montpelier vs. St. J, 6
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Alexis Duranleau scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime to lift St. J to a 3-2 field hockey win at North Country.
Profile’s Emery Young (21:32) won the boys race and Jessie Church won the girls 5K (23:28) in a cross-country running dual meet at Lin-Wood.
Patriots’ Emmy Jette (24:44) and Ava Garneau (25:18) took second and third in the girls race. Profile’s Isaac Reeder (22:32) took second in the boys event, followed by Lin-Wood’s Mihalis Sourgiadakis (23:22).
Jacob Baesemann scored on a dish from Owen Somers with 15 minutes left to lift Danville to a 1-0 win over Oxbow in their season opener.
Krya Nelson and Maya Christy each scored twice as Blue Mountain outlasted Twinfield 5-4.
——
THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Lisbon at Littleton, 4:30
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Lisbon at Littleton, 3:30
Profile at Lin-Wood, 3
Field Hockey
White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30
Cross Country
Craftsbury at SJA (Rankin Property), 4
Boys Golf
Vermont Sectionals
D-I at Neshobe Golf Club, 8:30
D-II at Woodstock, 8:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.