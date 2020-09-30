Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Lyndon Institute's outdoor volleyball venue is a cozy little slice of fall in Vermont, as the Vikings hosted Randolph in a historic match at Matty Green on the LI campus Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Vermont will play all matches outdoors in 2020 because of COVID-19. The Vikes rolled to victory in four sets. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

Field Hockey

St. J 3, North Country 2, OT

Stowe 1, Lyndon 0

Boys Soccer

Danville 1, Oxbow 0

Peoples 2, North Country 1

Cabot 2, Blue Mountain 0

Lake Region 3, Thetford 3

Hazen at Richford, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Blue Mountain 5, Twinfield 4

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon 3, Randolph 1 (27-25, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24)

Montpelier vs. St. J, 6

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Alexis Duranleau scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime to lift St. J to a 3-2 field hockey win at North Country.

Profile’s Emery Young (21:32) won the boys race and Jessie Church won the girls 5K (23:28) in a cross-country running dual meet at Lin-Wood.

Patriots’ Emmy Jette (24:44) and Ava Garneau (25:18) took second and third in the girls race. Profile’s Isaac Reeder (22:32) took second in the boys event, followed by Lin-Wood’s Mihalis Sourgiadakis (23:22).

Jacob Baesemann scored on a dish from Owen Somers with 15 minutes left to lift Danville to a 1-0 win over Oxbow in their season opener.

Krya Nelson and Maya Christy each scored twice as Blue Mountain outlasted Twinfield 5-4.

——

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Lisbon at Littleton, 4:30

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Lisbon at Littleton, 3:30

Profile at Lin-Wood, 3

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30

Cross Country

Craftsbury at SJA (Rankin Property), 4

Boys Golf

Vermont Sectionals

D-I at Neshobe Golf Club, 8:30

D-II at Woodstock, 8:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.