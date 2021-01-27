Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Woodsville rolls past visiting Colebrook 84-48 in a New Hampshire Division IV clash on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Boys Hoops

Woodsville 76, Lin-Wood 41

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Cam Tenney-Burt fired in six 3s and finished with 27 points as Woodsville went to 3-0 with a rout of Lin-Wood.

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Boys Hoops

Profile at Colebrook, 4:30

Girls Hoops

Colebrook at Gorham, 5

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI, Craftsbury, Montpelier at Craftsbury (Freestyle), 3

Alpine Skiing

Slalom At Kanc (Lincoln)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.