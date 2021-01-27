Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
Boys Hoops
Woodsville 76, Lin-Wood 41
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Cam Tenney-Burt fired in six 3s and finished with 27 points as Woodsville went to 3-0 with a rout of Lin-Wood.
——
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Boys Hoops
Profile at Colebrook, 4:30
Girls Hoops
Colebrook at Gorham, 5
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI, Craftsbury, Montpelier at Craftsbury (Freestyle), 3
Alpine Skiing
Slalom At Kanc (Lincoln)
