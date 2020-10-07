Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Football
St. J at Oxbow, ppd.
Field Hockey
Littleton at Berlin, ppd.
Girls Soccer
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, ppd. to Oct. 9
Montpelier at Lyndon, ppd.
Oxbow at Danville, ppd. to Oct. 12
Missisquoi at Hazen, ppd.
North Country at Lamoille, ppd.
Lake Region at Northfield, ppd.
Girls Volleyball
St. J at South Burlington, ppd.
Lyndon at Montpelier, ppd. to Oct. 24
Cross Country
LI, Lamoille at St. J, ppd.
Boys Golf
Vt. State Championships
At Country Club of Barre
(Par 71)
DIVISION I
Medalist: 74 - Nelson Eaton, St. Johnsbury; Austin Giroux, North Country
Champlain Valley (317): Evan Forrest 78, Alex Leonard 78, Cam Saia 80, Kyle Rexford 81.
Rutland (341): Dillon Moore 78, William Latkin 83, Jason Ryan 85, Brady Kenosh 95.
Burr and Burton (342): Nick O’Donnell 81, Chapin Eyre 85, Caeden Herrington 86, Dillon Callen 90.
Colchester (348): Jake Baird 84, Austin Daigneault 86, Evan Baird 87, Jacobi Lafferty 91.
Essex (360): Charles Wiegand 86, Jackson Moore 90, Scott Gintof 92, Parker Martisus 92.
Spaulding (362): Garrett Cameron, 84, Brady Lamberti 87, Kieran McNamara 94, Dylan Bachand 97.
North Country (376): Austin Giroux 74, Jordan Eastman 88, Cameron Provost 104, Bryce Gunn 110.
DIVISION II
Medalist: 74 - Harrison DiGangi, Stratton Mountain
Stowe (345): Chace Newhouse 79, Lincoln Sinclair 85, JP Marhefka 90, Bowman Graves 91.
U-32 (360): Riley Richards 84, Sawyer Mislak 88, Niel Rohan 92, Owen Kellington 96.
Stratton Mountain (372): Harrison DiGangi 74, Brett Haber 92, Matthew Madden 101, Robert Stevenish 105, Yuto Takai 120.
Lyndon (380): Colby Langtange 91, Mason Sylvester 91, Luke Dudas 96, Whit Steen 102.
Harwood (381): Jacob Green 84, Parker Davey 93, Liam Guyette 101, Adyn Oshkello 103
Hartford (392): Joseph Barwood 83, Jaden Poirier 97, Ezra Mock 105, Macin Gaudette 107.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. J Nelson Eaton each fired 3-over 74s to become Division I co-champions at the Vermont state high school golf championships at Country Club of Barre.
——
THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Profile at Littleton, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 3
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Colebrook at Berlin 3:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Profile at Littleton, 2:45
Berlin at Colebrook, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Field Hockey
Harwood at St. J, 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.