Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Football
Spaulding 35, North Country 26
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Lyndon 0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-14)
Girls Soccer
Lamoille 5, Lyndon 0
St. J 3, BFA-St. Albans 1
Berlin 3, White Mountains 2, OT
Enosburg 2, Danville 0
North Country 3, Northfield 1
Hazen 4, Richford 0
U-32 5, Lake Region 0
Blue Mountain 3, Sharon 0
Boys Soccer
White Mountains 3, Berlin 2, 2OT
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophia Shippee scored twice, Keating Maurer added another and Hayden Wilkins was tough in net as St. J scored its first win of the season, 3-1 over BFA-St. Albans, in its only home game.
Cora Nadeau scored twice as North Country grabbed a 3-1 road win over Northfield/Williamstown.
Brayden White scored twice, including the game-winner in the second overtime to lift White Mountains to a 3-2 win over Berlin. Spartan Robert Southworth sent the game into overtime with a goal with five seconds left in regulation.
——
THURSDAY
Field Hockey
Vt. D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Harwood (2-5) at No. 3 Lyndon (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 3
Montpelier at St. J, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 3
Girls Soccer
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4:30
Gorham at Groveton, 4:30
Boys Volleyball
Rice at Lyndon, 4
