Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

St. J Academy players celebrate after the final whistle of their 3-1 senior-day victory over BFA-St. Albans at Cary Field on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Sophia Shippee scored twice as the Hilltoppers snagged their first win of the season in their only home game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

Football

Spaulding 35, North Country 26

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Lyndon 0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-14)

Girls Soccer

Lamoille 5, Lyndon 0

St. J 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

Berlin 3, White Mountains 2, OT

Enosburg 2, Danville 0

North Country 3, Northfield 1

Hazen 4, Richford 0

U-32 5, Lake Region 0

Blue Mountain 3, Sharon 0

Boys Soccer

White Mountains 3, Berlin 2, 2OT

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sophia Shippee scored twice, Keating Maurer added another and Hayden Wilkins was tough in net as St. J scored its first win of the season, 3-1 over BFA-St. Albans, in its only home game.

Cora Nadeau scored twice as North Country grabbed a 3-1 road win over Northfield/Williamstown.

Brayden White scored twice, including the game-winner in the second overtime to lift White Mountains to a 3-2 win over Berlin. Spartan Robert Southworth sent the game into overtime with a goal with five seconds left in regulation.

——

THURSDAY

Field Hockey

Vt. D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Harwood (2-5) at No. 3 Lyndon (5-2), 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Lin-Wood at Profile, 3

Montpelier at St. J, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 3

Girls Soccer

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Profile, 4:30

Gorham at Groveton, 4:30

Boys Volleyball

Rice at Lyndon, 4

