Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Sophie Bell, center, and the Division IV state champion Profile girls alpine ski team celebrates from the bus as it drives through town following its victory at Mount Sunapee on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10

Girls Hoops

Kennett 42, White Mountains 25

Boys Hoops

Kennett 64, Woodsville 58

Alpine Skiing

N.H. Girls Division IV State Championships at Mount Sunapee, 10

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sophie Bell swept the giant slalom and slalom titles at Sunapee to lead Profile to its fourth consecutive Division IV girls skiing state title.

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Boys Hoops

Colebrook at Lisbon, 5:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 5:30

Girls Hoops

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Men’s Hoops

Johnson at Lyndon, 7

