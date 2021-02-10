Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
Girls Hoops
Kennett 42, White Mountains 25
Boys Hoops
Kennett 64, Woodsville 58
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Girls Division IV State Championships at Mount Sunapee, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophie Bell swept the giant slalom and slalom titles at Sunapee to lead Profile to its fourth consecutive Division IV girls skiing state title.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Boys Hoops
Colebrook at Lisbon, 5:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Lisbon at Colebrook, 4
Men’s Hoops
Johnson at Lyndon, 7
