Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Littleton freshman Joelvy Perez (10) celebrates his second-half, go-ahead goal with Stephen Lucas, left, and Grady Millen during the Crusaders' 2-1 win over Profile in a New Hampshire Division IV boys soccer semifinal in Bethlehem on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Littleton advances to face Sunapee in Saturday's championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton 2, Profile 1

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Thursday at 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 6 Montpelier 3, No. 15 Lake Region

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), ppd. to Thursday at 2

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshmen Grady Hadlock and Joelvy Perez tallied second-half goals as Littleton rallied past Profile 2-1 to punch its ticket to the Division IV final four.

——

THURSDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Thursday at 2

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton (13-0) at Moultonborough (7-2), 2

——

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding at St. J, noon

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Saturday

Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2), 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.