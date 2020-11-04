Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton 2, Profile 1
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Thursday at 2
D-II Semifinal
No. 6 Montpelier 3, No. 15 Lake Region
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), ppd. to Thursday at 2
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Freshmen Grady Hadlock and Joelvy Perez tallied second-half goals as Littleton rallied past Profile 2-1 to punch its ticket to the Division IV final four.
——
THURSDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Thursday at 2
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton (13-0) at Moultonborough (7-2), 2
——
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Championship
Spaulding at St. J, noon
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Saturday
Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2), 2
