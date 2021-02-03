Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Woodsville's Graci Kaiser scored 15 points to lead Woodsville to a 55-42 win over White Mountains on Wednesday. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

Boys Hoops

Groveton 53, Berlin 26

Girls Hoops

Woodsville 55, White Mountains 42

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Graci Kaiser scored a game-high 15 points in Woodsville’s 55-42 road win at White Mountains.

Chris Corliss netted 15 points and Julian Kenison added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals in Groveton’s 53-26 rout of Berlin.

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

No games scheduled

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.