Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Boys Hoops
Groveton 53, Berlin 26
Girls Hoops
Woodsville 55, White Mountains 42
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Graci Kaiser scored a game-high 15 points in Woodsville’s 55-42 road win at White Mountains.
Chris Corliss netted 15 points and Julian Kenison added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals in Groveton’s 53-26 rout of Berlin.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
No games scheduled
