Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 59, Berlin 44
TOP PERFORMERS
Samantha Howe had 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals and Sage Smith added 21 points, eight steals and seven assists in Colebrook’s 59-44 win over Berlin.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
Boys Hoops
Gorham at Littleton, 6:30
Lisbon at White Mountains, 5
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Gorham, 6:30
White Mountains at Lisbon, 5
