Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

Colebrook senior forward Sam Howe (10) had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 59-44 win over Berlin on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 59, Berlin 44

TOP PERFORMERS

Samantha Howe had 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals and Sage Smith added 21 points, eight steals and seven assists in Colebrook’s 59-44 win over Berlin.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Boys Hoops

Gorham at Littleton, 6:30

Lisbon at White Mountains, 5

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Gorham, 6:30

White Mountains at Lisbon, 5

