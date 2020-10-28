Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J's Jaden Hayes splits the defense during the Hilltoppers' 34-7 win over Lyndon in a regional 7-on-7 touch football quarterfinal at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

No. 4 St. J 34, No. 5 Lyndon 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 8 South Burlington 5, No. 9 North Country 2

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain 2, No. 8 Christ Covenant 1

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 11 BFA-St. Albans 3, No. 6 North Country 1

D-III First Round

No. 9 Lake Region 3, No. 8 Oxbow 1

D-IV First Round

No. 2 Danville 5, No. 15 Craftsbury 0

No. 14 Twin Valley 1, No. 3 Blue Mountain 0, OT

No. 6 Hazen 5, No. 11 Sharon 0

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J 3, Harwood 2 (21-25, 19-25, 25-8, 25-8, 17-15)

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1

Colebrook 3, Gorham 1

Region III

Profile 3, Moultonborough 0

Lin-Wood 1, Woodsville 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Joelvy Perez had two goals and an assist as Littleton ran past Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.

Sakoya Sweeney netted a hat trick as No. 9 Lake Region toppled No. 8 Oxbow 3-1 in the first round of the D-III tournament, the Rangers’ first playoff win in six years.

*Check back for more

——

THURSDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Littleton at Gorham, 3

Colebrook at Groveton, 3

Region III

Lin-Wood at Moultonborough, 3

Profile at Woodsville, 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4

——

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 3 Spaulding at No. 2 North Country, 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 South Burlington (5-5-1) at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3

——

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), time TBD

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), time TBD

No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), time TBD

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Colebrook at Littleton, time TBD

Region III

Lin-Wood at Profile, time TBD

