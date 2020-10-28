Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
No. 4 St. J 34, No. 5 Lyndon 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 8 South Burlington 5, No. 9 North Country 2
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain 2, No. 8 Christ Covenant 1
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans 3, No. 6 North Country 1
D-III First Round
No. 9 Lake Region 3, No. 8 Oxbow 1
D-IV First Round
No. 2 Danville 5, No. 15 Craftsbury 0
No. 14 Twin Valley 1, No. 3 Blue Mountain 0, OT
No. 6 Hazen 5, No. 11 Sharon 0
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J 3, Harwood 2 (21-25, 19-25, 25-8, 25-8, 17-15)
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Colebrook 3, Gorham 1
Region III
Profile 3, Moultonborough 0
Lin-Wood 1, Woodsville 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Joelvy Perez had two goals and an assist as Littleton ran past Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Sakoya Sweeney netted a hat trick as No. 9 Lake Region toppled No. 8 Oxbow 3-1 in the first round of the D-III tournament, the Rangers’ first playoff win in six years.
*Check back for more
——
THURSDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Littleton at Gorham, 3
Colebrook at Groveton, 3
Region III
Lin-Wood at Moultonborough, 3
Profile at Woodsville, 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4
——
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 3 Spaulding at No. 2 North Country, 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 South Burlington (5-5-1) at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3
——
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), time TBD
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), time TBD
No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), time TBD
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Colebrook at Littleton, time TBD
Region III
Lin-Wood at Profile, time TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.