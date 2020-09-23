Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers, Thursday’s Schedule

Woodsville goaltender Cam Davidson gets to a loose ball during the Engineers' 2-0 loss to Profile in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer clash on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY

Field Hockey

Berlin 2, Littleton 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jessie Church of Profile won the girls season-opening cross-country running race at Ski Hearth Farm.

——

THURSDAY

No games scheduled

——

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 3:30

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Girls Soccer

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 5

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Boys Golf

Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Blackmount, 3:30

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Berlin, 3:45

