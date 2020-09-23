Wednesday’s Scores/Top Performers, Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Field Hockey
Berlin 2, Littleton 0
TOP PERFORMERS
Jessie Church of Profile won the girls season-opening cross-country running race at Ski Hearth Farm.
THURSDAY
No games scheduled
FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 3:30
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Girls Soccer
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 5
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Boys Golf
Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Blackmount, 3:30
Field Hockey
White Mountains at Berlin, 3:45
